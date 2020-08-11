Maryland Impresses Tennessee Tackle Jason Amsler During Visit

Schools still cannot host prospects for visits in any capacity, but recently offered Tennessee lineman Jason Amsler and his family drove to College Park over the weekend to get a glimpse into his latest suitor. The tackle target connected with offensive line coach John Reagan heading his official offer as Amsler remained intrigued in his second Big Ten look. This weekend’s trip gave him a chance to see it all for himself through a self-guided tour, including a trip to Washington D.C.

“They set up a little self guided tour itinerary and we drove through the campus ourselves,” Amsler told All Terrapins. “Maryland was really nice. Got to check out the campus, lots of construction but definitely liked it. Got to tour the dorms that they have the guys in, it’s an “off campus” apartment complex that’s right next to campus, super nice. Didn’t get to meet with any of the coaches or check out the facilities due to COVID restrictions but got to check out the campus and College Park in general, overall liked it a lot.”

Amsler noted his highlight of the tour. “Yeah, the apartment complex was definitely the best part of the tour, I think it’s called University View. Also the quad, I think it’s called McKeldin Mall? Huge and very pretty. When all the students are in session I bet everything would be a lot more impressive too.”

The uncertainty for college football and fall sports has dampened the outlook for potential visits for the distant future for the 2021 class. So far, Amsler remains in no rush to make a decision.

“Nothing planned, we were thinking about where to take my official visits but now that the season is cancelled or being debated about being cancelled, depending on the school, we’re putting that on hold.”