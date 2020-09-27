Archbishop Spalding OLB Kellan Wyatt Commits to Maryland

Archbishop Spalding (MD) outside linebacker Kellan Wyatt has committed to Maryland.

The in-state product becomes the second commitment for Maryland in the 2022 class, joining Woodrow Wilson (NJ) wide receiver Amari Clark. The 6-foot-2 outside linebacker added an offer from Maryland heading into his sophomore season and was looking to making a visit to campus before making a potential early decision, but the impromptu dead period halted those plans. Despite the inability to visit since mid-March, Wyatt had made trips with his teammates for practices and games last year to acclimate himself to the new direction of the program.