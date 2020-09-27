SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Archbishop Spalding OLB Kellan Wyatt Commits to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Archbishop Spalding (MD) outside linebacker Kellan Wyatt has committed to Maryland.

The in-state product becomes the second commitment for Maryland in the 2022 class, joining Woodrow Wilson (NJ) wide receiver Amari Clark. The 6-foot-2 outside linebacker added an offer from Maryland heading into his sophomore season and was looking to making a visit to campus before making a potential early decision, but the impromptu dead period halted those plans. Despite the inability to visit since mid-March, Wyatt had made trips with his teammates for practices and games last year to acclimate himself to the new direction of the program.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's loss to Virginia earns place in ACC history

Daniel I

Paul Lewis announcement time...

AhmedGhafir

Jalil Farooq deciding this weekend.

John Garcia Jr.

30 athletes test positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate/all-stories/30-athletes-test-positive-for-covid-19-at-michigan-state-bill-beekman

AhmedGhafir

James Graham...

https://www.prephoops.com/2020/09/the-prep-hoops-circuit-17u-all-americans/

AhmedGhafir

Reverend Jesse Jackson...

https://footballscoop.com/news/reverend-jesse-jackson-calls-for-discouraging-athletes-from-going-to-kentucky-or-louisville/

AhmedGhafir

Alyssa Thomas...

https://twitter.com/lilabbromberg/status/1309348428716138496

AhmedGhafir

Rondale Moore...

https://twitter.com/ByPatForde/status/1309233229447213059

AhmedGhafir

Maryland may give go ahead to resume high school sports next month

https://www.capitalgazette.com/sports/high-school/bs-sp-high-school-sports-mat-return-october-20200924-l3yujc2kebexnm6p3reyu2tyhq-story.html?__twitter_impression=true&outputType=amp

AhmedGhafir

Pass Rush Wednesday: Maryland Edge commit Demeioun Robinson

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/pass-rush-wednesday-maryland-edge-commit-demeioun-robinson-Y5g27NSeIk6w-WpdoL6Ukw

Edwin Weathersby II