Terp Takeaways and Notes Ahead of Amended Fall Season

AhmedGhafir

After days of deliberation within the Big Ten, the conference announced plans on Wednesday morning to move forward with a season beginning October 23-24. As a press conference this morning with Kevin Warren and others provided additional insight into the decision, we delve into what led the Big Ten to reverse course and the biggest questions for Maryland moving forward.

-Timing of decision...the Big Ten was transparent in Wednesday morning's press conference as fans wanted to understand what led to the decision reversal as Ohio State team physician James Borcher provided an explanation. "We have continued to learn and explore best options," he added. "I think there's some critical areas that we really sought best evidence in and expertise in. Our ability to test consistently and uniformly amongst the conference and provide, that was really important and I think we've been very comfortable with the idea that we will be able to provide daily rapid testing." 

