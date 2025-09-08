Maryland Volleyball Rallies Past UMBC for Third Straight Win
Resilience is becoming Maryland’s early-season identity.
On Saturday night, the Terps dropped the opening set to in-state rival UMBC but stormed back to take the next three, sealing a 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26 victory in Catonsville.
The win marked Maryland’s third straight and improved their all-time record over the Retrievers to 15–1.
Every set pushed into the 20s, a reflection of just how close the match was wire to wire. UMBC edged the opener 26-24 after capitalizing on late Maryland miscues.
But the Terps immediately answered in the second, turning Retriever attack errors into a narrow 25-23 win that evened the match.
The third set belonged to Maryland’s front line, with junior middle blocker Eva Rohrbach posting several key blocks in a 25-22 frame.
In the fourth, the Terps showed their closing power, rattling off two 6-0 runs and finishing the match with back-to-back aces in a 28-26 clincher.
Player of the Match: Duru Gökçen
Sophomore outside hitter Duru Gökçen earned Tournament MVP honors with nine kills and six blocks, including three momentum-swinging stops in crunch time.
Her two-way presence steadied Maryland whenever UMBC threatened to extend the match.
She wasn’t alone. Redshirt senior opposite Ajack Malual paced the Terps’ attack with 14 kills, four aces, seven digs, and five block assists—racking up 20.5 total points.
Rohrbach added a double-threat line of eight kills and 10 blocks, giving Maryland another dominant presence at the net.
Together, the trio represented all levels of Maryland’s roster—youth, experience, and everything in between—showing how balanced this team can be.
The Terps' Defensive Wall
In all, the Terps stacked up 19 team blocks, suffocating UMBC’s offensive rhythm. Six of Maryland’s aces came in the final set, including two from Malual during the pivotal late surge.
Setter Ally Williams, named to the All-Tournament Team, kept the offense balanced while directing a block that closed off UMBC’s cross-court lanes.
What’s Next
The win pulls Maryland above .500 at 3–2 as they head into their home opener on Sept. 10 against Delaware State.
With momentum building and their front line clicking, the Terps will look to translate their defensive dominance into consistent rhythm before Big Ten play begins.
If Saturday’s performance was any indication, Maryland is finding the formula—resilience, defense, and timely serving—that can carry them deeper into the season.