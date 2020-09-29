SI.com
Midwest Center Notes Jalen Smith's Development, Talks Terps

2022 center Shawn Phillips made the offseason move from Belmont (OH) to Ypsi Prep (MI), joining Michigan State commit Emoni Bates, as the 6-foot-11 big man is ready to make “noise” at the new prep school. Phillips spent the beginning of summer getting back into shape as he is up to 260 pounds and ready to take junior year by storm.

“This offseason due to quarantine I got really out of shape. At first, I was working to get back in shape because at first, I was 280 coming out so I had to work a lot to get back,” Phillips told All Terrapins. “As soon as I got back in the gym I started working on my craft, working on the physical aspect like the speed, jumping and things like that. I’ve been working on my jump shot and post-game a lot, as well.”

