Philly Standout Tysheem Johnson Breaks Down Finalists Ahead of Commitment

Neumann Goretti (PA) running back Tysheem Johnson is set to make his commitment on Wednesday among his final seven schools. Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A & M and Stanford remain the finalists as Johnson holds over thirty verbal offers but for the 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete, narrowing his suitors to seven wasn’t as hard as initially expected.

“They were just the ones that always stayed in touch with me and the ones that I had the best interest in,” Johnson told All Terrapins. “They contacted me the most more than other schools.”