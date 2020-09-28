SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Philly Standout Tysheem Johnson Breaks Down Finalists Ahead of Commitment

AhmedGhafir

Neumann Goretti (PA) running back Tysheem Johnson is set to make his commitment on Wednesday among his final seven schools. Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Stanford remain the finalists as Johnson holds over thirty verbal offers but for the 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete, narrowing his suitors to seven wasn’t as hard as initially expected.

“They were just the ones that always stayed in touch with me and the ones that I had the best interest in,” Johnson told All Terrapins. “They contacted me the most more than other schools.”

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ahmed, are you at all surprised Maryland hasn’t offered Isaiah Smith…

PapiChuIo

by

AhmedGhafir

What’s the speculated starting O-line? Duncan, Branch, Jordan,…

SmithTerp14

Maryland 2021 Football Commits

Look at Maryland's 16 verbal commitments.

AhmedGhafir

Indiana loses DB star Marcelino Ball to torn ACL

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/marcelino-ball-out-for-the-year-with-torn-acl

Tom Brew

Paul Lewis announcement time...

AhmedGhafir

Jalil Farooq deciding this weekend.

John Garcia Jr.

30 athletes test positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate/all-stories/30-athletes-test-positive-for-covid-19-at-michigan-state-bill-beekman

AhmedGhafir

James Graham...

https://www.prephoops.com/2020/09/the-prep-hoops-circuit-17u-all-americans/

AhmedGhafir

Reverend Jesse Jackson...

https://footballscoop.com/news/reverend-jesse-jackson-calls-for-discouraging-athletes-from-going-to-kentucky-or-louisville/

AhmedGhafir

Alyssa Thomas...

https://twitter.com/lilabbromberg/status/1309348428716138496

AhmedGhafir