What I'm Hearing: 2021 Class, Transfer and Standouts

Still in the hunt…the summer recruiting loss of local inside linebacker Greg Penn stung for Maryland and their recruiting efforts. Penn has been a Maryland target heading into his sophomore season through the previous two staffs, while the relationships with the current staff had Maryland sitting comfortable atop his recruitment. A strong surge by LSU down the stretch helped reel Penn to Baton Rouge while former staffer Cory Robinson’s presence in Louisiana helped curb some concerns. While Maryland does not have a strong need at linebacker this cycle, the Terps have maintained contact and there remains buzz locally that the Terps will remain a big player around signing day. Important to note this is buzz locally, not coming out of College Park.

Hemby…All Terrapins recently caught up with the John Carroll running back who looks great physically. 6-foot, 195-pounds who carries good upper body strength with exceptional burst. Hemby has remained diligent with his Monday-through-Friday workouts and got a chance to test his speed in the 40 dash recently. 4.37 and 4.4 time left Hemby feeling great about his development. It wasn’t always clear that the Terps would win out for Hemby—Vanderbilt was a big player here though there was concern about just how long the current staff would remain in Nashville. Duke was a strong player while the offensive fit at West Virginia stood out. Academics were a big part in his evaluation criteria as the Terps hit home there. No reason not to feel excited about where the Terps are headed at running back, but sounds like the Terps remain content with their haul moving forward. Philly running back Tysheem Johnson will announce his commitment later this month as Maryland has kept in touch, but Arizona State has hit home with their targets as the staff’s NFL experience has caught the attention from prospects on the trail.