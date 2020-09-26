North Carolina Linebacker Notes Terps "Put a Lot of Players in the Pros"

Maryland extended an offer to Northwest Guilford (NC) linebacker Xavier Simmons early last week as the 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker is now up to double-digit offers heading into his junior season. The tenacious linebacker has shined in his first two years of high school football as the middle linebacker in Northwest Guilford’s 3-4 scheme, making the decision to offer Simmons as an inside linebacker as a no-brainer.

“Coach Helow, the linebackers coach called me and said he wanted to offer,” Simmons told All Terrapins. “He said he liked my film a lot, interested in me. He wants me to get up there to check it out for myself. I have a lot of respect for the university. They’ve put a lot of players in the pros, got a lot of respect for the head coach, coach [Mike] Locksley.” Simmons holds offers from schools closer to home like Duke, East Carolina, North Carolina and NC State but the Terps are hopeful the six-hour drive to College Park can coax out a later visit.