SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

North Carolina Linebacker Notes Terps "Put a Lot of Players in the Pros"

AhmedGhafir

Maryland extended an offer to Northwest Guilford (NC) linebacker Xavier Simmons early last week as the 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker is now up to double-digit offers heading into his junior season. The tenacious linebacker has shined in his first two years of high school football as the middle linebacker in Northwest Guilford’s 3-4 scheme, making the decision to offer Simmons as an inside linebacker as a no-brainer.

“Coach Helow, the linebackers coach called me and said he wanted to offer,” Simmons told All Terrapins. “He said he liked my film a lot, interested in me. He wants me to get up there to check it out for myself. I have a lot of respect for the university. They’ve put a lot of players in the pros, got a lot of respect for the head coach, coach [Mike] Locksley.” Simmons holds offers from schools closer to home like Duke, East Carolina, North Carolina and NC State but the Terps are hopeful the six-hour drive to College Park can coax out a later visit.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul Lewis announcement time...

AhmedGhafir

Jalil Farooq deciding this weekend.

John Garcia Jr.

30 athletes test positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate/all-stories/30-athletes-test-positive-for-covid-19-at-michigan-state-bill-beekman

AhmedGhafir

James Graham...

https://www.prephoops.com/2020/09/the-prep-hoops-circuit-17u-all-americans/

AhmedGhafir

Reverend Jesse Jackson...

https://footballscoop.com/news/reverend-jesse-jackson-calls-for-discouraging-athletes-from-going-to-kentucky-or-louisville/

AhmedGhafir

Alyssa Thomas...

https://twitter.com/lilabbromberg/status/1309348428716138496

AhmedGhafir

Rondale Moore...

https://twitter.com/ByPatForde/status/1309233229447213059

AhmedGhafir

Maryland may give go ahead to resume high school sports next month

https://www.capitalgazette.com/sports/high-school/bs-sp-high-school-sports-mat-return-october-20200924-l3yujc2kebexnm6p3reyu2tyhq-story.html?__twitter_impression=true&outputType=amp

AhmedGhafir

Pass Rush Wednesday: Maryland Edge commit Demeioun Robinson

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/pass-rush-wednesday-maryland-edge-commit-demeioun-robinson-Y5g27NSeIk6w-WpdoL6Ukw

Edwin Weathersby II

SIAA exclusive on 2022 PG Paul Lewis' commitment

Jason Jordan