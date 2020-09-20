Former Maryland Goalie Serving as Backup in Premier League

Former Maryland goalie Zack Steffen signed with Manchester City last summer, but after a subsequent season loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga, Steffen is set to remain in England this summer.

Steffen will serve as the back-up goalie to Ederson for Manchester City in his first season in the Premier League. His arrival with the club fills the void left by 37-year-old Claudio Bravo left Manchester City for Real Betis. Steffen was acquired by the club last year in a £5.2million fee which allowed him to remain with the Columbus Crew at the time.