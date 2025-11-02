Maryland drops homecoming bout against No. 2 Indiana
Today was a tough showing for the Maryland Terrapins football team in College Park. They had a highly anticipated matchup against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, but could not hand them their first loss of the season, dropping the homecoming matchup 55-10. Maryland has now lost their fourth-straight game.
The Terps' (4-4) defense opened the game, forcing a huge turnover on the opening Hoosiers (8-0) drive. It was 3rd and five from Indiana's own 35. Defensive back Jamare Glasker undercut an outside pass from Fernando Mendoza, returning it to the Indiana 12. Despite the Terps' excellent field position, they only managed a field goal, leading 3-0.
On the next Indiana drive, the Terps defense did its part, forcing a quick three-and-out, giving the offense the ball back to extend its lead. However, the Maryland offense could not sustain a drive, a common trend on the day.
Before the end of the first quarter, Indiana marched down on a 13-play, 93-yard drive, highlighted by the run game wearing down the Terps' defense, to take a 7-3 lead.
Maryland's second quarter offensive possessions would go as follow;
Interception
Interception
Punt
Punt
Indiana would amass a 20-3 lead at halftime, after hitting two field goals and Mendoza tossing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. Cooper Jr. finished the day as the leading receiver for Indiana, hauling in seven receptions for 86 yards and a score.
In the third quarter, Washington led the Terps down the field on the opening drive, capped off by him escaping the pocket for a dump-off pass to DeJaun Williams, who ran it 55 yards, making it a 20-10 game.
The Hoosiers immediately responded with a touchdown drive, followed by forcing back-to-back fumbles on the Maryland offense (one returned by Devan Boykin 32 yards for a touchdown).
Maryland's offense could not overcome its own mistakes, ending the game with five turnovers (three fumbles and two interceptions).
Indiana's offense overwhelmed the Terps' defense in the second half, scoring 28 points on its way to a dominant finish.
Washington had a tough outing, completing 16-of-31 passes for 242 yards, passing a touchdown, two picks, and losing a fumble.
The Terps' run game was practically non-existent. They called only 17 run plays, which amassed 37 yards for 2.2 per carry. In contrast, Indiana gained 367 yards on the ground.
Williams was the Terps' leading receiver with four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown grab. Jalil Farooq had four receptions for 43 yards, and Kaleb Webb had two catches for 40 yards.
Eyan Thomas and Sidney Stewart each had a half sack for the Terps.
