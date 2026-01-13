DeJuan Williams Resigns With Maryland For 2026

More moves and more familiar faces for the Maryland Terrapins football team and its head coach, Mike Locksley, as they continue to shift their focus to the 2026 College Football season.

After a string of moves within the portal and in-house over the past month and a half, the Terps welcomed back another familiar face on the offensive end.

The redshirt sophomore running back DeJuan Williams returns for his third season at College Park after officially finalizing and signing today, as announced on X.

The Running 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸@D1Juan2 returns to Terpsville pic.twitter.com/HCQQFXpngs — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 13, 2026

Williams, (0) was the Terps leading rusher in the 2025 season after posting:

128 rushes for 501 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 3.9 yards on average per rush, and 41.8 rushing yards per game.

In the receiving game, Williams had a significant impact catching passes out of the backfield, setting a school record of most receiving yards in a single season (426 yards) since former running back Bruce Perry (359 yards) back in 2001. Williams accomplished the feat, hauling in 45 receptions, which was the second most by a running back in Maryland history.

Was watching film and came across this liquid-smooth off-platform throw from QB Malik Washington to RB DeJuan Williams.



This could ultimately be a 2028 tweet for both (Williams a RS Freshman), but Maryland has two dudes with them. pic.twitter.com/eNZMPLG0qA — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) November 18, 2025

After seeing very minimal playing time in the 2024-25 season, behind the likes of Roman Hemby (Indiana), Nolan Ray (transferred after 2025), and Colby McDonald (graduated) on the depth chart and recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in his senior season at St. Frances in high school, this season was Williams's opportunity to shine.

The Maryland running game as a whole struggled all season, unable to establish a consistent presence week-to-week, still Williams flashed his multi-back ability, taking carries downhill and catching passes out of the backfield as a safety net for quarterback Malik Washington.

I felt Williams' best outing was the final game of the season at Ford Field against Michigan State, where he had five carries for 52 yards (highlighted by a 40-yard run that set up a key Maryland touchdown late in the third quarter), while also grabbing seven catches for 69 yards.

He was effective, elusive out of the backfield, and just a chain mover in open space, showing how his feet are always moving when he has the ball.

In 2026, with another year under offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's offense and adding some more weapons around Washington, Williams can increase his production from this past season. The key will be for Hamilton to play off Washington's dual ability as a quarterback, keeping opposing defenses guessing, which can open up Williams between the tackles.

Williams will have help with running back transfers Trequan Jones (Old Dominion) and Harry Dalton (USC), who were added recently to bolster the room.

Stay tuned for more news.

