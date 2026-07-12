Breaking: Maryland Adds 21st 2027 Commitment as Edge Dallas Pauldo Picks Terps Over Arkansas, Mizzou

Maryland’s recruiting momentum kept rolling on Saturday as the Terps secured their 21st commitment in the 2027 class, landing explosive edge rusher Dallas Pauldo after a head‑to‑head battle with Arkansas and Missouri. Pauldo’s decision adds another high‑ceiling defender to a class that continues to trend upward, reinforcing Maryland’s growing presence in early-cycle recruiting battles.

Pauldo arrives as a key addition to Maryland’s defensive front, joining a young core that already includes two high-upside trench prospects in the 2027 class. He pairs with Zeke Walkup, the 6‑foot-4, 250‑pound edge rusher from Cannon County (TN) whose length and motor give Maryland a true perimeter disruptor, and Jayden Agberodiola, the massive 6‑foot-3, 340‑pound interior force from Rockvale (TN) who anchors the middle with power and space‑eating strength.

Pauldo also becomes the newest member of Maryland’s growing Tennessee pipeline, joining three Volunteer State defenders already committed in the 2027 class. He now pairs with Agberodiola, Walkup, and Shelvy Clark, the athletic linebacker out of Germantown who brings range and physicality to the second level. With Pauldo added to that trio, Maryland continues to build a tough, SEC‑country defensive core that blends size, versatility, and early‑cycle upside.

Breaking: Maryland adds its 21st pledge to the '27 class after edge rusher Dallas Pauldo commits over Arkansas, Mizzou https://t.co/wdnxSms47i — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) July 11, 2026

Pauldo arrives with a strong early profile, rated an 89 overall by 247Sports and positioned as the No. 58 defensive lineman nationally in the 2027 class. At 6‑foot-5 and 245 pounds, he brings the length, frame, and athletic upside that fit Maryland’s vision for a disruptive edge presence. Coming out of Rockvale High School in Rockvale, Tennessee, Pauldo’s combination of size, movement skills, and developmental ceiling makes him one of the more intriguing defensive additions in Maryland’s cycle haul, with room to grow into a multi‑position impact player along the front.

Maryland won a meaningful recruiting battle for Pauldo, outlasting Missouri and Arkansas in a three‑team race that heated up through June. Pauldo held 11 total offers and took three visits, including a key June 19 stop in College Park that ultimately sealed his commitment. Arkansas made its push earlier with a May 29 visit and a deeper defensive line board, while Missouri, led by recruiter Levorn Harbin, hosted Pauldo on June 5 and pitched a smaller DL class with more immediate opportunity.

Pauldo’s profile is even more impressive when you consider the broader interest he’s drawn. He also holds offers from defending national champion Indiana, Memphis, MTSU, and Mercer, underscoring how widely his potential is recognized. His athleticism shows up on both sides of the ball, Pauldo was a first‑team all‑area tight end in Murfreesboro in 2025, earning Region 3‑6A Co‑Tight End of the Year honors after posting 21 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he added 33 tackles and four sacks as a disruptive edge presence. That two‑way production highlights his versatility, physicality, and upside, all traits Maryland believes will translate into impact along the defensive line.

In the end, Maryland’s fit, development plan, and roster outlook at defensive line proved decisive, allowing the Terps to secure a high‑upside defender over pther Power Four programs that were firmly in the mix.

Rockvale (TN) 2027 defensive lineman Dallas Pauldo commits to Maryland



He will join fellow Rockets DL Jayden Agberodiola as part of the Terps class



Exciting pickup for Maryland football https://t.co/1qpAvvdmpD — Shayne Pickering (@shaynep_media) July 11, 2026

Pauldo projects as an immediate asset to Maryland’s defensive front when he arrives in 2027, giving the Terps another long, athletic pass‑rusher who fits the modern Big Ten profile. His 6‑foot-5, 245‑pound frame already mirrors college‑ready size, and with his burst and length, he can contribute early as a rotational edge defender who helps Maryland generate more consistent pressure on passing downs.

As he develops, Pauldo has the upside to grow into an every‑down edge who sets the edge against the run, collapses pockets with his reach, and complements the interior power of players like Agberodiola. His addition strengthens Maryland’s ability to build a deeper, more versatile defensive line, one capable of matching the physicality and tempo of the conference’s top offenses.

Maryland’s addition of Pauldo caps another strong early-cycle win and reinforces the program’s growing national reach on the recruiting trail. With his blend of size, versatility, and proven production, Pauldo fits seamlessly into the defensive foundation Maryland is building in the 2027 class, one strengthened by emerging pipeline in Tennessee. Beating out multiple programs for a high-upside edge defender underscores the staff’s momentum and evaluation success, and Pauldo’s development trajectory suggests his best football is still ahead.

As the Terps continue stacking talent across the defensive front, Pauldo’s commitment stands as another meaningful step toward constructing a deeper, more dynamic unit built to compete in the Big Ten.

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