Maryland Men's Lacrosse Season Opener Postponed Due to Weather

The quest for a third straight trip to Championship Weekend has been briefly delayed.

The preseason No. 1 ranked Maryland men's lacrosse squad was set to open their season Saturday with a trip to the No. 10 Richmond Spiders.

However, with much of the east coast still recovering from a massive snowstorm, and more snow and below freezing temps expected in Virginia, the teams have decided to postpone their meeting.

"Due to anticipated weather conditions and dangerously low temperatures, the Maryland men's lacrosse season opener against Richmond, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 31, has been postponed," Maryland Athletics announced in a press release.

"The Terps will now open their 2026 season next Saturday, February 7, against Loyola at noon at SECU Stadium."

An important distinction is that the game is currently delayed, not canceled.

"Both teams are working to determine a makeup date for the top-10 matchup, which will be rescheduled for later this season," according to the Richmond press release.

Here's what the rest of the Maryland schedule currently looks like:

February 7 vs. Loyola, 12pm - BIG+

February 13 at Syracuse, 6pm - ACC Network

February 21 vs. Princeton, 12pm - BIG+

February 28 vs. Notre Dame, 12pm - BIG+

March 6 at Delaware, 7pm - ESPN+

March 14 vs. Virginia, 12pm - BIG+

March 21 at Penn State, 3pm - Big Ten Network

March 28 at Michigan, TBD - Big Ten Network

April 4 vs. Ohio State, 6pm - Big Ten Network

April 11 vs. Rutgers, 6pm - Big Ten Network

April 18 at Johns Hopkins, 2pm - ESPNU

Scheduling a makeup date might be tricky - Richmond's weekends are just as packed as Maryland's.

The two sides could try to set up a mid-week game. Maryland has not played in one since a 2020 Tuesday trip to Villanova.

For now, John Tillman's unit can start preparing for next Saturday's clash with Loyola. The Greyhounds are coming off an uncharacteristic 3-11 campaign.

Meanwhile, the No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse team heads north to face the No. 11 Syracuse Orange. That game starts next Friday, February 6 at 5pm.

Cathy Reese's squad then returns to College Park for their home opener on Saturday, February 14th. They'll take on No. 7 Virginia at noon.

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.

