Maryland Softball Narrowly Falls To No. 21 Virginia

The Maryland softball team almost pulled off a huge upset in a close 5-4 loss against the No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers on Friday morning.

The Cavaliers (9-1) defeated the Terps (5-7) in a decisive 14-1 decision yesterday, but due to inclement weather, the second game of a scheduled back-to-back was moved to this morning.

Freshman pitcher Elisea Wiegand got the start on the mound for today's contest. Wiegand did a great job at limiting the Cavaliers' batters through the first four innings, holding them to one run, striking out two batters, and turning in two one-two-three innings.

Trailing by a run entering the third, singles by Bailey Murphy and Sage set themselves up in scoring position to try and give Maryland its first lead of the game.

Caitlyn Cornwell drove in Murphy to home plate on an RBI fielder's choice, knotting things up at one apiece.

The Terps, however, couldn't drive in more runners, leaving two stranded on base.

During the fifth inning, Maryland gained its first lead of the day scoring three runs at the top of the inning.

Jayllee Williams kicked things off, drawing an opening walk. What followed was Williams advancing all the way to third and a duo of single bunts to load the bases. Zayda Rocke came to the plate and was hit by a pitch, advancing a run home.

Anna McGowan and Mariah Penta drew back-to-back RBI walks, making it a comfortable 4-1 lead heading into the final frame of the game.

Unfortunately for Maryland, Virginia showed why they are one of the best teams in the country, mounting a swift comeback in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four straight runs to earn the victory.

Sammi Woods and Rodmyre each finished the contest with two hits.

Wiegand finished the contest, pitching 4.2 innings, allowing four runs, walking three batters, with eight force outs, and punching out two batters on 82 total pitches. Keira Bucher made an appearance out of the bullpen.

Maryland outhit Virginia 7-6 on 28 plate appearances and drew four walks.

The Terps left nine total batters on base.

Virginia struckout four batters.

The Terps are currently playing their final game of the Mizuno Classic against Delaware; the first pitch started at 2 p.m.

