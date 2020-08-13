AllTerrapins
Easy Decision to Commit for 2022 Wide Receiver Amari Clark as he Turns Into Terps Recruiter

AhmedGhafir

Woodrow Wilson (NJ) athlete Amari Clark decided against drawing out his recruitment and became the first commit for the Terps in the 2022 class over the weekend. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound physical receiver kickstarts Maryland’s class as Clark added his Maryland offer back in May of 2019, plenty of time for the New Jersey standout to scout to nearby suitor. It took one visit for Clark to get the feeling that College Park was the move and after opting to hold off his decision from last Thursday, he gave the good word two days later.

“After we won the 7-on-7 tournament, coach Locks was the first one that came up to me and shook my hand. After everybody out here, coach Locks was the first one so after that, that was the coach I need,” Clark told All Terrapins. That feeling from his visit resonated when thinking about the Terps.

“That’s always what I thought about.”

Clark told All Terrapins he joins the class as an athlete, adding “they want me at receiver, but I can move around the field, move around spaces for everybody.” The physical wideout has two years left of high school football to continue refining his technique as he sits among the nation's best receivers. With offers from Baylor, Florida, Penn State and Texas A&M among others, Clark explained why Maryland separated themselves so early in his recruitment.

“Maryland was the only school that I visited out of all my offers and when I got there, coach Locks made me feel at home so I was like man, this the spot for me and that’s what I told coach Preston. He said if you’re going to commit be 100% committed and tell the coach, so I told coach Locks and I told coach Baker.

Cornerbacks coach Henry Baker led Clark’s recruitment as the Jersey product is high on their relationship. “Honestly, he’s a cool guy and he’s funny, real cool guy. I like him.” Baker’s ties to New Jersey helped Clark know that he was in good hands with his lead recruiter and now, Clark is turning to another New Jersey product to bring to College Park.

“I was talking to [Camden linebacker] Nyair Graham, I’m trying to get him to commit to Maryland. The number one linebacker in New Jersey. What Nyair was saying to me was Maryland might be the spot for him too, so I was like man look, whenever you’re ready let me know, let’s get this thing going. I want all my friends that have offers to come to Maryland to ball out and come to the Big Ten.”

Defensive Tackle Darius Kilgo Reunites with Two Terps After Signing on Tuesday

Defensive tackle Darius Kilgo was cleared just eight days ago and found a new home on Tuesday.

AhmedGhafir

More Questions than Answers as Power Five Conferences Split on Fall Season

Eligibility, transfer portal, NFL decisions and facility crunch all viable questions after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they have cancelled the fall season

AhmedGhafir

Big Ten Cancels Fall Sports, Hopeful for Spring 2021 Season

Big Ten announced they have cancelled fall sports ahead of the 2020 season

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Impresses Tennessee Tackle Jason Amsler During Visit

A self-guided tour was enough for Jason Amsler to get a glimpse into his latest suitor.

AhmedGhafir

OC Scottie Montgomery Breaks Down Tagovailoa and Legendre, Talks Offensive Line and Tight End Adjustments

In-depth breakdown of the offensive personnel as offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery retools the offense

AhmedGhafir

Locksley, Players Show Support for Existing Health Measures as Fall Season Called into Quetion

Head coach Mike Locksley and running back Jake Funk express support in the existing protocols while senior safety Antwaine Richardson explains why it was an easy decision to opt-in

AhmedGhafir

Terps' top hoops target announces commitment date, finalists

Josh Stirn

Maryland makes the top-10 for high-flying Philly guard

The Terps received some much needed good news on a shooting guard target on Sunday.

Josh Stirn

New Zealand guard has Maryland in top-3, ties to Terp assistant and Juan Dixon

Maryland in the top three for this international guard target

Josh Stirn

Six Opt Out of 2020 Season, Tight End Medically Held Out for Season

Wave of opt outs hit Maryland hard on eve of fall camp

AhmedGhafir

