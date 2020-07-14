Maryland Offers 2022 Quarterback Braden Davis

Maryland is still looking for their signal caller in the 2021 cycle, but on Monday evening, the quarterback board in the 2022 cycle added another name.

Middletown (DE) dual-threat quarterback Braden Davis announced his latest offer on Monday as the 6-foot-4, 196-pound prospect is up to 19 verbal offers alongside Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Penn State among others. That includes Tennessee, who extended an offer last October and have familiarity as Braden is the son of former Vols All-American Antone Davis.

On the field, Davis’ flashed his soft touch and a consistent ability to throw accurately on the run as he uses his legs well to extend the play as the Delaware product took full advantage of his elusiveness. Davis took full advantage of The Opening in the spring of 2019 to show off his speed with a 4.22-second shuttle as he posted a 28.7-inch vertical heading into his sophomore year.

Davis joins a growing pool of quarterback targets to come to light in recent weeks as Maryland has a trio of talented quarterbacks in their backyard next cycle. The Terps were the first offer in for Wise (MD) quarterback Jayden Sauray, while McDonogh (MD) quarterback Preston Howard added the Terps to his growing list of suitors that includes Auburn, Michigan and Penn State. Meanwhile, St. Frances (MD) quarterback John Griffith already holds offers from Kentucky, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee as the 6-foot-2 quarterback has shown a soft touch and a steadily growing pocket presence heading into his senior season.