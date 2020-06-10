Cali QB High on Terps, Talks Potential Summer Visit

Maryland has been keeping tabs on their cross-country target in Loyola (Ca.) pro-style quarterback Brayden Zermeno. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound quarterback added his offer from offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery back in the spring as the two have developed a comfortable relationship since. As Zermeno navigates through the final week of junior year, he enjoys the connection he shares with the Terps’.

“It’s going good, we’ve talked,” Zermeno told All Terrapins. “He’s a really great guy, I like him a lot.” As the two look to reconnect later this week, the relaxed relationship between Zermeno and Montgomery has allowed the conversation develop into a mix of both football and life. That comfort in the relationship increased his interest in Zermeno’s Big Ten suitor as he learns more about the program.

“He’s told me a lot about the program. A lot about the future teammates and some relationships I can build with those guys and getting to know possible receiver connections and he’s definitely just constantly been showing me different things about the school that I wouldn’t have seen before. We kind of have a good balance of both. We talk about the team and just the whole situation out there and how it would work with me getting out there and visiting them and go see all the guys and whatnot whenever I get a chance this summer. We’ve also talked about his kids, just life.”

As Cornell, Dartmouth, Penn, Princeton and Yale have also extended offers, Zermeno’s “similar type of conversations” with his other suitors have broached the idea of an early summer visit to work around the extended dead period.

“There’s a couple schools that I’m going to check out that I’ll give a little more attention, obviously. Maybe two, three schools. As soon as I have some free time, we’ve been talking about a couple different strategies for visits that would include me just going to the campus and doing a Facetime with coach Locks and coach Montgomery while I’m there and they’d kind of give me a virtual rundown of everything. We’ve talked about it in sometime in early July because I have some time then that doesn’t conflict with football workouts.”

As Zermeno looks to schedule a trip once his junior year wraps up, he discussed the possibility of committing once eventually arriving on campus.

“Definitely, I really just need to see it firsthand. If I fall in love with the campus, like I said, I really enjoy coach Montgomery and our conversation. If I feel it’s a good fit then I could definitely commit.”

As a junior, Zermeno threw for 1,633 yards and eight touchdowns while adding over 300 yards on the ground.