Virginia Tackle Brody Meadows Taking Advantage of Added Offseason, Ready for Recruiting

Graham (VA) offensive tackle Brody Meadows is looking at the prolonged offseason as a positive as the 6-foot-8, 325-pound prospect kicks of his junior season. The added time this offseason has given him a chance to add muscle to his towering frame as Meadows is encouraged but motivated with his progress.

“I look at it like a positive, so this gives me my summer back to work out with the team and start getting that team bond together. So this fall, I plan on going as hard as I can in school, straight-A student, try to be the best in weightlifting too. Just bust my butt as hard as I can to be the best in the spring.” Meadows feels the offseason development come to fruition on the field.

“I’m starting to get my steps down, weight lighting shot through the roof but I still have a lot to work on because you can never be the best, always have to try to beat yourself every day. I’ve gained a ton of ground but still have a long way to go.” High school football in Virginia has been postponed until the spring, but for Meadows, it was about reapplying his mindset into a different goal as he approached team workouts.

“Get better. That’s it, don’t worry about anything else other than getting better. To win every day. Not just to win games, but to win in school, on the field and as a person.”

Meadows had an established offer sheet heading into his junior season as Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Purdue, Temple, Tennessee, Toledo, Virginia and West Virginia have extended offers. September 1 gives Meadows along with the rest of the 2022 class a chance to build their relationships with coaches across the country.

“I can’t wait, I have a lot of places that I want to check out because I’m not sure yet where I want to go but I have a couple ideas of what I’m looking into a school, so this will be a fun season when recruiting starts back up.” What are his early interests in a school?

“I just want the same mentality to win every day with my teammates, my coaches and even the school to just want to be the best of yourself,” he added. The chance to get an in-person feel for the team and student body can give Meadows the opportunity to fully evaluate each suitor moving forward. “I think it’ll be everybody, honestly, you have your teammates for a support system and a fanbase that’s behind you makes it ten times better.”

Meadows has made trips to Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia as he trekked to College Park for the Terps’ seesaw battle against Indiana last fall. “It was close, it came down to the wire.” That visit was when Meadows picked up his Big Ten offer as he looks forward to checking in on Maryland’s offseason progress.

“I can’t wait to see how Maryland comes back this year. How they changed their team over this time, how are they preparing for the season. I can’t wait and see what they do in spring and see how they do this year. it’ll be interesting and the facilities, I only got to see a preview on video, so I didn’t get to go in because I don’t think it was done yet, so it’ll be exciting to see.”

As the recruiting process hits a new level starting on Tuesday, Meadows admits what he takes most pride in on or off the field. “I want to see my team succeed as much as I do. Just want to lead my team, I want to be that leader, field manager but I also want to be the best in school. I see myself as a leader.”