Terps "Consistent" With Florida Offensive Tackle

Maryland dipped back into Florida at the end of May as they uncovered an emerging offensive tackle target in Bruno Zandamela. The towering 6-foot-8 lineman out of Clearwater Academy International (Fl.) spent the offseason retooling his body as he’s down to 285 pounds with a new target weight heading into the fall. “I’m just focusing on building my strength up for colleges, to get ready to block some college (defensive) linemen,” Zandamela told All Terrapins.

Retooling his body has helped the agile lineman maintain his quick, a big reason why he’s developed into the coveted prospect. Zandamela is up to double digit offers as Iowa State, Indiana, USF and West Virginia are a handful to join the mix but only handful are most consistent.

“Maryland is definitely staying consistent. West Virginia, USF, Rutgers too, Iowa State, it’s a lot of schools,” Zandamela added. Maryland’s pursuit for athletic tackles has drawn the consistent interest from offensive line coach John Reagan.

“It’s been good. Me and (offensive line coach) Reagan talk and really just build our relationship. We’re going to set up a virtual visit for some time this week.”

Their connection has helped draw the initial interest in the program, but as he takes the next steps, he has an idea of what he wants to take away from his upcoming meeting. “I just want to learn more about the program. I want to learn more about the schools and the football program but get a chance to see more about the fanbase. I’m just looking to see if it’s a place that I’d feel like home. We’re going to talk more in-depth about how I fit in and things like that.”

As he takes in his suitors, schools are still leaning on Zoom as coaches continue to maneuver through the dead period. While some prospects are taking it upon themselves to embark on their own unofficial visits this summer, Zandamela is staying patient to take all five officials.

“Hopefully I can go on officials before I have to decide but I originally had planned to decide before the season. I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to do it before the season, though.”

Like and follow All Terrapins on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter