JuCo Lineman Has Connection to Terps, Interested in Maryland Despite Top Six

Towering offensive tackle Caleb Etienne added an offer from Maryland back on August 1, the first day schools could officially offer their commits and targets, as the Terps hope to join the mix. The 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle out of Butler C.C. (KS) released his top six just a day earlier as Houston, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas Tech made the cut, but that has not stopped the pursuit from offensive line coach John Reagan.

The Terps have a familiar connection to Etienne as the lineman blocked for current Maryland quarterback Lance Legendre when they were teammates at Warren Easton High School back in Louisiana. “I’ve been talking to coach Reagan. He’s just been saying to come with Lance because I played high school football with Lance Legendre, so trying to get me to come up,” Etienne told All Terrapins. “He said he wants to get me up for a visit up there too.”

The emerging lineman has connected with Legendre since adding his Big Ten offer as the Terps remain in play. “We’ve been talking every now and then. He keeps saying he’d love to have me block for him. I told Maryland because they offered me the day I dropped it. It could change, nothing is set.”

Etienne told All Terrapins that all six schools in his top six remain consistent. “I’ve been talking to Houston a lot, Oklahoma State, really my whole top six and Maryland. They’re just the ones that stood out the most to me at the time, the ones I’m focused on, but like I said it could change at any moment.”

The logistics of visits this fall remains bleak for the 2021 class and beyond, but for Etienne, staying patient for the opportunity could be how he takes the next step in his recruitment. Etienne added he will play in the spring season, giving him three years to play two.

“I’m really trying to wait so I can visit so I can start narrowing down my decision.” He adds what is most important to him when evaluating his suitors. “The academics of course, but mainly the feel of the environment so get that chance to go out there and visit to see the environment so I can make sure it’s home for me.”

In the meantime, Etienne continues to add to his long frame as he aims to take full advantage of the added time this offseason. “Just working out right now, that’s all I can do. Just stay focused and humble, just keep on grinding until we’re able to have our season so when it’s time, we come prepared. Putting in the extra work when no one is looking and paying attention to the little things.”

