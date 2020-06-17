Wednesday Roundup: Football & Basketball Recruiting Updates

Maryland will look to pull off a stunner today when Jefferson (Or.) running back Damir Collins announces his commitment. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound back is set to decide at 6 PM EST among his top four of Arizona State, Cal and Oregon State with the in-state Beavers riding the momentum into the final hours. Despite never visiting College Park, Maryland stayed in the top group due to the consistency from head coach Mike Locksley and position coach Elijah Brooks, while his mother grew up in the DMV to provide more familiarity for the Terps. Maryland has a pair of running backs committed out of St. John’s (DC) in Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton as “lightning and thunder” head to College Park.

"Florida center entering critical stage of recruitment"

Meanwhile, Maryland is taking advantage of their comfortable standing in the 2021 cycle to shift their attention to the 2022 class to get a jump on the deep crop of local talent. Local safety Steven Sannieniola recently transferred from Bullis to Quince Orchard (Md.) and on Tuesday, Maryland became the first school to offer the 6-foot-2 local product. Maryland has already added a pair of commitments in the 2021 cycle from the MoCo powerhouse in defensive linemen Chop Robinson and Marcus Bradley, but Samieniola gives the Terps their second target from Quince Orchard alongside cornerback Bryce Barnes.

The Terps became the latest of a long list of schools to join the mix for IMG (Fl.) running back Kaytron Allen. Rising sophomore Michael Crounse added his first offer from the hometown Terps as the staff gets in first with yet another fast-rising DeMatha (Md.) offensive linemen. Maryland has found success at the local WCAC powerhouse in recent years, but Crounse now joins Stags’ quarterback Cameron Edge and defensive end Jason Moore as the third target in the 2023 out of Hyattsville.

On the basketball front, the offer spree continued for head coach Mark Turgeon and the staff as contact with 2022 prospects began on Monday at midnight. 6-foot-4 wing Steven Clay added his first power five offer on Tuesday as Marquette, Ohio State and Wisconsin are among the latest to show interest. Meanwhile, Bristol Central (Ct.) center Donovan Clingan added offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech and Yale on Tuesday just a day after hearing from Notre Dame, Iona, Louisville, Georgetown, Providence, Iowa, UCF, Rutgers, UConn, Syracuse, Northwestern and Michigan State. The last of the Tuesday offers went to coveted big man Shawn Phillips, a day after NC State offered the 6-foot-10 center out of Belmont (Oh.). Here’s a list of the growing target list for Turgeon and company in the 2022 class.

Like and follow All Terrapins on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter