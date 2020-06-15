Breaking down Maryland's class of 2022 targets as new recruiting period gets underway

Beginning midnight Monday, Maryland began reaching out to members of the 2022 class directly for the first time.

Things are a little different this year with college coaches not getting the chance to evaluate the rising juniors in person at AAU events this spring and the NCAA recently extending its dead period for in-person visits through July, but nevertheless Terps coach Mark Turgeon and his staff were making calls as soon as they received the green light, extending offers to five-star shooting guard Dariq Whitehead (Montverde Academy/Montverde, FL); four-star point guards Mason Manning (First Love Christian Academy/Pittsburgh, PA) and Judah Mintz (Gonzaga/Washington, DC); and four-star center Dereck Lively II (Westtown School/Philadelphia, PA) shortly after midnight.

Whitehead and Manning joined an exclusive group of 11 recruits with Terp offers in the 2022 class. Below is a position-by-position look at where Maryland stands with each of them as recruiting start to heat up for rising juniors.

Point Guards/Combo Guards



Jaden Bradley, 6-foot-2 guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL (247Sports Composite ranking: 9)

Bradley began his prep career at Cannon School in North Carolina but transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for next season. The former school was the alma mater of Terps forward Jairus Hamilton, while Eric Ayala and Bruno Fernando both made stops at IMG Academy before heading to Maryland, so it’ll be interesting to see whether this move affects his recruitment one way or another. Programs outside of Duke and North Carolina are probably happy Bradley, a New York native who moved to North Carolina in middle school, left the Tar Heel State but he should still receive plenty of blueblood attention as long as he remains rated as one of the top point guards in the country.



Chance Westry, 6-foot-4 guard from Trinity HS in Camp Hill, PA (247Sports Composite ranking: 27)

Syracuse has the most recent buzz in Westry’s recruitment after hosting him on an unofficial visit in February. The Orange have had a resurgence on the recruiting trail as of late, landing the class of 2022’s top-ranked point guard Dior Johnson a week before Westry’s visit and beating the Terps out for Maryland native Benny Williams, a four-star forward in the 2021 class, last week. Maryland and Syracuse battling for Pennsylvania prospects like Westry could become commonplace with the Terps working to establish a foothold in an area that’s long been an Orange stomping ground.

Isaac McKneely, 6-foot-4 guard from Poca HS in Poca, WV (247Sports Composite ranking: N/A)

McKneely is someone who would have significantly benefited from an AAU season as West Virginia isn’t a popular scouting destination for most college coaches, but word is still getting out about the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter whose game has drawn comparisons to Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro. Maryland joined a list that included Louisville, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, West Virginia, Xavier and more when it extended an offer to the combo guard last week.

Quante Berry, 6-foot-3 guard from Winston-Salem Prep in Winston-Salem, NC (247Sports Composite ranking: N/A)

The Terps just jumped into the mix with an offer last week, but Berry recently told endlessmotor.net that Maryland is one of three schools he wants to visit once the dead period is lifted, along with Vanderbilt and Georgia. He’s familiar with the program already because Maryland also recruited his older brother Norance, an incoming freshman guard at Rhode Island. Vanderbilt and Ole Miss are the two programs after the Tennessee native the hardest right now, he told endlessmotor.net.

Justice Williams, 6-foot-3 guard from Roman Catholic in Philadelphia, PA (247Sports Composite ranking: 25)

Williams doesn’t fit the mold of a typical Mark Turgeon guard, but his mid-range game and ability to get out on the break could add some new elements to Maryland’s offense. The Terps were the second Power Conference program behind Penn State to offer him last April, two weeks before high school teammate Hakim Hart committed to the program, so they have a couple of things going for them here.

Wings



Noah Batchelor, a 6-foot-6 wing from Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City, MD (247Sports Composite ranking: 52)

Batchelor is the only Maryland native in the 2022 class with an offer from the hometown program and could also be the most likely recruit on his list to end up a Terp despite telling 247Sports he grew up a Duke fan. The Glenelg Country (Md.) wing said Maryland and Memphis were the schools recruiting him the hardest in the same interview and he’s close friends with the most recent Terp pledge, Ike Cornish, as well.

Prince Aligbe, a 6-foot-6 wing from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, MN (247Sports Composite ranking: 58)

Turgeon made the trip out to Minnesota to see Aligbe and top-ranked class of 2021 center Chet Holmgren shortly after the Terps’ heartbreaking loss to LSU in the 2019 NCAA Tournament last April and made Aligbe the first player in his class to land a Maryland offer. He’s fallen a bit in national rankings since then as a number of wings, including Batchelor, have passed him in the 247Sports Composite, but offers continue to pour from Power Conference programs across the country.

Combo Forwards

Caleb Houstan, a 6-foot-7 forward from Montverde Academy in Montverde, FL (247Sports Composite ranking: 7)

Maryland jumped into the mix for Houstan last month, but the blue-chip prospect didn’t mention them as one of the “bigger” programs reaching out to him in his recent Sports Illustrated blog entry. The Terps haven’t had much success with Canadian prospects since Justin Jackson unceremoniously left the program in 2018 despite continued efforts.

Yann Farrell, a 6-foot-7 forward from West Nottingham Academy in Colora, MD (247Sports Composite ranking: NA)

Farrell visited Maryland right before the pandemic shut down the country as witnessed the Terps clinch a share of the Big Ten title with a win over Michigan in what turned out to be their final game of the season. He’s from New York but attends a boarding school in Cecil County and is another player that could have benefited from added exposure on the AAU circuit this summer.

Power Forwards/Centers

Jalen Duren, 6-foot-9 center from Montverde Academy in Montverde, FL (247Sports Composite ranking: 2)

The Terps have followed Duren since his freshman year at Roman Catholic (Pa.) alongside Hakim Hart and Justice Williams, but it will be tougher for them to keep a close on eye on him now with his decision to transfer to Florida’s Montverde Academy. The staff likely won’t mind taking visits to the Sunshine State to see him and new offer Dariq Whitehead, though.

Sadraque Nganga, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, AZ (247Sports Composite ranking: 15)

Nganga is from Angola and he considers Bruno Fernando, the country’s first NBA player, as a mentor. The Terps offered him and high school teammate Chol Marial together last April, but Nganga left AZ Compass Prep for Hillcrest Prep (AZ) before the start of his sophomore season and he’s started to garner serious attention from bluebloods this spring. Kansas was the most recent program to offer last month, while Kentucky is monitoring closely.