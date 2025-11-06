DeMatha Safety Darrell Carey Flips from Penn State to Maryland
The Maryland football program adds another local talent to its 2026 committee. 6-foot-2 safety Darrell Carey has committed to the Maryland Terrapins after previously committing to in-conference foes, Penn State, back on April 18th. DeMatha is one of, if not the top, programs in the DMV and has been nationally recognized as one of the best in the nation. Producing top players in the country that perform at the highest levels from college into the NFL.
One thing that stands out from this move is the shocking departure of former Penn State football head coach James Franklin, after the Nittany Lions got off to an uncharacteristic 3-3 start that included a rough 42-37 loss to the then-winless UCLA Bruins. It had to influence Carey's decision to reconsider the previous commitment due to the uncertainty, as Franklin is known as a beloved coach among former and current players, for establishing a culture and bonds on and off the field.
This marks the ninth player from the DMV area who has committed to head coach Mike Locksley and his program for their expanding 2026 class.
It's a class that features one of the best players in the 2026 class, Zion Elee, who is also ranked as the No. 1 edge player in the country by 247Sports.
Speaking to Rivals Back in August, Carey had this to say about Maryland and its coaches that are here;
“I’m staying locked in with Maryland. The relationship I have with the coaches is pretty tight. Obviously, we are still building because I still talk to them on a constant basis."
Carey had officially visited Maryland on Halloween and was with his family for the weekend, checking out the campus and football program that College Park has to offer. Before finally deciding yesterday, he was keeping his talents in the DMV.
247Sports' composite has Carey ranked 662nd nationally, 49th at safety, and the 17th-best player from Maryland.
Carey has the potential to be a dominant force for a Terps secondary that has vastly improved in 2025. He provides great size in the backfield and the ability to play all over the secondary (outside, in the slot, in the box, and in the deep half). He has good instincts on the ball, keeping his eyes on the ball and the quarterback in coverage, which allows him to cause pass breakups and force turnovers. But he also plays physically, being a willing tackler and coming down to the line to disrupt plays.
