Defensive End Demeioun Robinson Ranked Third-Best Defensive End Nationally

AhmedGhafir

The accolades continue for dominant edge rusher Demeioun Robinson out of Quince Orchard High School.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end was ranked the nation’s third-best defensive end in the country in the latest SI All-American rankings.

There aren’t many Edge prospects in this class who are as active and disruptive as Robinson. He’s a talent who could begin to change the trajectory of Maryland’s program both on the recruiting trail and on the field, in a similar fashion Shaun Cody did for Pete Carroll and USC earlier this century in the year 2000. Robinson has excellent length on the hoof, which allows him to keep offensive tackles away from his breastplate. He also possesses ideal snap quickness to jump on top of blockers and quickness with his mitts. The future Terp can bend and corner flat to passers, as well as hunt with speed to chase runners in long pursuit. Whether it’s standing up or with his hand down, it would not be surprising to see Robinson on the field as a sub-package pass-rusher as a freshman.

Robinson was a top target for Maryland from the moment Mike Locksley took over as head coach of the program. Visits spanning from his junior season into the offseason helped strengthen the relationship with Locksley, outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans and defensive line coach Brian Williams while he grew closer with inside linebackers coach George Helow over time. The elite pass-rusher announced his verbal back on May 27 over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee among the twenty plus suitors to-date.

Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley, another key piece along the Cougars’ defensive line, joined Robinson in the class as he announced his decision to remain in-state back on May 1. Defensive tackle Taizse Johnson, the first defensive lineman in Maryland’s class, was also named honorable mention by SI All-American among interior linemen earlier this week.

Johnson has a squatty frame that makes him a tough target for offensive guards to beat with leverage. He plays to his stout and study frame, often showing quick double-team reads and good anchor strength in the trenches. The Maryland commit can play in a 1-gap or 2-gap defensive structure, as he can man a single A-gap and attack with solid snap quickness. What really impressed us was some of the reps Johnson had in the game last season versus Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph’s. In a game that featured several college prospects, Johnson made his presence felt in the defensive trenches, showing strength at the point, shed ability and short-area quickness. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley could indeed have a slightly overlooked gem in Johnson.

Maryland sits among the nation’s best through the 2021 cycle with 19 verbal commitments.

