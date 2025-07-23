Four-Star Forward Maximo Adams Receives Offer From Maryland Basketball
After an exceptional week of play at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Augusta, Georgia, four-star small forward Maximo Adams (Sierra Canyon) received an official offer from the University of Maryland. The 6-6 forward is ranked as the 40th overall prospect and 17th-ranked small forward in the nation out of the 2026 class, while also being the 6th-ranked player in California according to 247 Sports.
During the Peach Jam, he averaged 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds, highlighted by a strong, balanced outing where he scored 26 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in a 17-point victory against Drive Nation.
Adams has shown the ability to spot up and shoot, displaying a nice touch on his jump shot when he gets his feet set. He moves well without the ball in his hand, knowing when to cut to the basket and find openings in defenses. His size also allows him to post up when he gets a smaller defender on him. He's an active great rebounder crashing to the glass, and finally, he gets after shots, staying active on defense, contesting and blocking shots.
His overall performance during EYBL play has risen his stock with schools all over the country, leading to him receiving 10 offers in the month of July from schools such as Kentucky, SMU, Washington, Texas, Houston, Alabama, and more.
The Terps have been actively scouting and sending offers to different players worldwide. They have already received one commitment for their 2026 class in forward Austin Brown out of Lufkin, Texas. I'm sure they would love to add someone like Adams to pair with Brown as they look towards the future of Maryland basketball.
