Friday Night Lights: Week Two

The vast majority of Maryland’s high school commitments will not suit up for their senior seasons this fall, but a pair of prospects out of Florida will hit the field on Friday as Maryland fans get acclimated to their out-of-state prospects.

Tight end commit Wolff continued his success a week ago as a receiving tight end as he was featured both split out and in the slot as the rangy tight end came down with the first offensive touchdown of the season. Venice (FL) will look to put last week’s humbling loss against IMG Academy in the rear-view mirror as Weston Wolff will hope to rejuvenate the offense in Friday night’s home game against Jacksonville Raines. Kickoff set for 7:30 and can be watched on the school’s livestream.

Maryland’s second commit out of Florida will kick off his senior season on Friday night when Trinity Christian plays host to Bolles High School (FL) and their stout offensive line. Cornerback Corey Coley showed as a junior how well he can move around the secondary to impact the game and the long 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback will get a chance to test his athleticism yet again. Coley became the second cornerback commitment for Maryland this cycle as he joined Archbishop Spalding (MD) nickel Jayon Venerable over the summer and Coley’s ball skills will come in handy this season.

Trinity won both matchups back in 2018, including a 34-7 playoff victory, as they turn the page from last week’s tune up. Coley posted 38 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception a season ago as he, Florida wide receiver commit Marcus Burke and 2023 running back Treyaun Webb look to steal the show this fall.

Trinity Christian’s home game is set for 7:30 PM kickoff and can be watched on livestream ($) here.

