Friday Night Lights: Week Two

AhmedGhafir

The vast majority of Maryland’s high school commitments will not suit up for their senior seasons this fall, but a pair of prospects out of Florida will hit the field on Friday as Maryland fans get acclimated to their out-of-state prospects.

Tight end commit Wolff continued his success a week ago as a receiving tight end as he was featured both split out and in the slot as the rangy tight end came down with the first offensive touchdown of the season. Venice (FL) will look to put last week’s humbling loss against IMG Academy in the rear-view mirror as Weston Wolff will hope to rejuvenate the offense in Friday night’s home game against Jacksonville Raines. Kickoff set for 7:30 and can be watched on the school’s livestream.

Maryland’s second commit out of Florida will kick off his senior season on Friday night when Trinity Christian plays host to Bolles High School (FL) and their stout offensive line. Cornerback Corey Coley showed as a junior how well he can move around the secondary to impact the game and the long 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback will get a chance to test his athleticism yet again. Coley became the second cornerback commitment for Maryland this cycle as he joined Archbishop Spalding (MD) nickel Jayon Venerable over the summer and Coley’s ball skills will come in handy this season.

Trinity won both matchups back in 2018, including a 34-7 playoff victory, as they turn the page from last week’s tune up. Coley posted 38 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception a season ago as he, Florida wide receiver commit Marcus Burke and 2023 running back Treyaun Webb look to steal the show this fall.

Trinity Christian’s home game is set for 7:30 PM kickoff and can be watched on livestream ($) here.

St. John's (DC) RB Antwain Littleton

Winston Woods (OH) LB Bam Booker

Lakeland (PA) TE CJ Dippre

St. John's (DC) RB Colby McDonald

Trinity Christian Academy (FL) S Corey Coley

McDonogh (MD) S Dante Trader Jr.

Quince Orchard (MD) WDE Demeioun "Chop" Robinson

Hutchinson (KS) ILB Gereme Spraggins

Archbishop Spalding (MD) Jayon Venerable

St. Frances Academy (MD) Joseph Bearns

CH Flowers (MD) TE Leron Husbands

Hazelwood Central (MO) OT Kyle Long

Quince Orchard (MD) DT Marcus Bradley

John Carroll (MD) RB Roman Hemby

Stone Bridge (VA) Tai Felton

St. John's (DC) DT Taizse Johnson

St. Frances Academy (MD) JACK Terrance Butler

C.H. Flowers (MD) DT Tommy Akingbesote

St. Frances Academy (MD) WDE Zion Shockley

Venice (FL) TE Weston Wolff

International Guard Target Taine Murray Sets Decision Date

Maryland will hope to close strong this weekend when Australian guard Taine Murray announces his commitment

AhmedGhafir

by

Cmanva

Locksley Talks With In-State Priority, Updates Recruitment

Northwest got a big boost to their receiving core this offseason with the addition of Peter Kikwata, who added thirteen offers in four days this summer.

AhmedGhafir

President Darryll Pines Highlights Financial Impact From COVID-19, Salary Reduction

University of Maryland president Darryll Pines announced he has voluntarily agreed to a 15% salary reduction as he highlights layoff and FY 2021 budget concerns.

AhmedGhafir

Stefon Diggs With "Chip On My Shoulder" Ahead of Week One

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoke with reports on Thursday as he talked about expectations and competition in practice

AhmedGhafir

Handful of Waived Former Terps Signed to Practice Squads, Leake Earns Pair of Workouts

After ten former Terps became casualties on cut day, six found homes as Sean Davis returned to Pittsburgh and Javon Leake earned a second workout.

AhmedGhafir

Virginia Commit Leaving Door Open for Early Enrollment

Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit to opt for early enrollment in the Terps' 2021 class but he might not be the last one.

AhmedGhafir

Ten Elected Officials Across Six States Urge Big Ten to Reinstate Fall Sports

Letter written to the Big Ten and commissioner Kevin Warren urged the conference to reverse course on its decision for fall sports.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Offers Australian Offensive Tackle Jordan Moko

The Brisbane, Australia native transitioned from rugby to football and is garnering an extensive double-digit list of suitors across the country

AhmedGhafir

On This Day: Junior Rakim Jarrett Reels In Game-Winning Touchdown

Two years ago yesterday, then-St. John's junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett reeled in a 25-yard touchdown reception to seal a Cadet victory.

AhmedGhafir

Breakers Head Coach Dan Shamir Analyzes Maryland Target Taine Murray

Head coach Mark Turgeon wants to close the 2021 class with a guard as international guard prospect Taine Murray has the Terps on his shortlist.

AhmedGhafir