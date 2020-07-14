AllTerrapins
Measurements, Jersey Numbers for Football Freshman in Updated 2020 Roster

AhmedGhafir

Maryland released their updated 2020 roster on Tuesday, including 26 signees from the 2020 class. Headlined by wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, the Terps added plenty of size and depth with ten of the signees hailing from the trenches. That includes the junior college route, a heavy focus for head coach Mike Locksley in what he called "the premium" out of the class. 

“When you look at the junior college O-linemen, these are guys that we’re bringing in to have the opportunity to compete. One of the things that opens up doors is when you have opportunities. The thing we’re always going to do here is try to create the competition to where we’re going to recruit the best players we can possibly bring in, and every year guys have to compete at a high level to maintain their role with the team," Locksley said as he announced his 25-man class in December. "Bringing in the junior college players on both sides maybe expedites the development stage a little quicker, because they’ve got a couple years of experience." but I think the biggest factor for us will be the fact that eight of the signees will be mid-year enrollees, whether they are high school or junior college. To me, that’s the part I’m really excited about, because these guys will be here for spring practice, for our winter workouts, and all the culture building things that we need – and that more than anything helps in the development of players.”

The lone 2020 signee not listed on the updated roster is defensive tackle Almosse Titi, who is finishing up his last course before joining the program. Below is the updated list:

Name
Height
Weight
Jersey #
Position

Jakorian Bennett

5'11"

192

2

Defensive back

DeaJaun McDougle

5'10"

172

2

Wide receiver

Isaiah Jacobs

5'11"

215

4

Running back

Rakim Jarrett

6'0"

193

5

Wide receiver

Osita Smith

6'2"

207

7

Defensive back

Nick DeGennaro

6'0"

191

10

Wide receiver

Ruben Hyppolite

6'0"

219

11

Linebacker

Peny Boone

6'1"

225

13

Running back

Tarheeb Still

6'1"

180

21

Defensive back

TJ Kautai

6'1"

240

22

Linebacker

Beau Brade

6'0"

191

25

Defensive back

Devyn King

5'11"

169

29

Defensive back

Shane Mosley

5'11"

192

32

Defensive back

Mosiah Nasili-Kite

6'2"

205

34

Defensive line

Glen Miller

6'2"

189

38

Safety

Ami Finau

6'2"

320

55

Defensive line

Khris Love

6'3"

325

60

Offensive line

Johari Branch

6'3"

330

65

Offensive line

Amelio Moran

6'6"

309

70

Offensive line

Delmar Glaze

6'4"

274

74

Offensive line

Ja'Khi Green

6'6"

310

75

Offensive line

Zach Perkins

6'5"

320

77

Offensive line

Corey Dyches

6'1"

190

84

Wide receiver

Tre Smith

6'3"

300

91

Defensive line

Riyad Wilmot

6'4"

255

93

Defensive line

Frankie Burgess

6'2"

206

99

Outside linebacker

