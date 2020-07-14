Measurements, Jersey Numbers for Football Freshman in Updated 2020 Roster

Maryland released their updated 2020 roster on Tuesday, including 26 signees from the 2020 class. Headlined by wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, the Terps added plenty of size and depth with ten of the signees hailing from the trenches. That includes the junior college route, a heavy focus for head coach Mike Locksley in what he called "the premium" out of the class.

“When you look at the junior college O-linemen, these are guys that we’re bringing in to have the opportunity to compete. One of the things that opens up doors is when you have opportunities. The thing we’re always going to do here is try to create the competition to where we’re going to recruit the best players we can possibly bring in, and every year guys have to compete at a high level to maintain their role with the team," Locksley said as he announced his 25-man class in December. "Bringing in the junior college players on both sides maybe expedites the development stage a little quicker, because they’ve got a couple years of experience." but I think the biggest factor for us will be the fact that eight of the signees will be mid-year enrollees, whether they are high school or junior college. To me, that’s the part I’m really excited about, because these guys will be here for spring practice, for our winter workouts, and all the culture building things that we need – and that more than anything helps in the development of players.”

The lone 2020 signee not listed on the updated roster is defensive tackle Almosse Titi, who is finishing up his last course before joining the program. Below is the updated list: