AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Top Guard Target Ike Cornish Commits to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Maryland basketball landed their second pledge in the 2021 class today.

Legacy Charter (SC) guard Ike Cornish announced his commitment to Maryland as the Terps beat out Georgetown, Xavier, Rutgers, St. John’s and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound top flight shooter gives Maryland their second pledge in the class, joining St. Frances wing Julian Reese as head coach Mark Turgeon fills another key need. The longtime top target for the staff initially planned to announce his commitment back on August 31, but ace recruiter “Bino” Ranson won out for the Baltimore native.

Cornish said in an interview about Maryland, “they think I can fit in their play style and really be effective for their squad.” The connection between Reese and Cornish paid off as the two were teammates on the same AAU team last summer, and attended the Terps’ double digit win over Iowa in January together. 

Cornish was a wing target to replace Morsell, who has one more season of eligibility remaining. Aaron Wiggins, a rising junior, could also potentially leave after next season for the NBA Draft if he has a breakout year. Sophomore guard Hakim Hart enters the 2020-21 season with a bigger role following the transfer of junior guard Serrel Smith.

The top-75 prospect tallied 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his junior year.

With another need filled for Mark Turgeon and the staff, Maryland now has four scholarships available for the 2021-22 season as the attention shifts to locking down a big man target.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Next Up at Wide Receiver for Maryland recruiting

Following Prather to WVU, where could the Terps turn next on the recruiting trail?

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Maryland offers handful of 2022 prospects in recent days

Staff continues to build out their 2022 recruiting board

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Three Deepest Units for Maryland in 2020

Breaking down Maryland football's three deepest units heading into year two under head coach Mike Locksley

AhmedGhafir

by

DbTerps

Electric Top Target Breaks Down Commitment Timeline, Talks Maryland

Can relationships be the difference maker for this top target?

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Cali QB high on Terps, talks potential summer visit

Maryland looking to fill void at quarterback in 2021 recruiting class through offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

St. Frances linebacker sets commitment date

Terps will look to fend off SEC suitors for priority in-state target.

AhmedGhafir

by

gwkens

West coast running back set to commit

Can the Terps add a third running back?

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Maryland "Without A Doubt" Getting Return Visit from Georgia Cornerback

Maryland "Without A Doubt" Getting Return Visit from Georgia Cornerback Kani Walker

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Trio of Terps Selected in NFL Redraft

A pair of receivers, along with Ngakoue, made the cut in ESPN's NFL redraft

AhmedGhafir

Younger brother of former Maryland basketball player in stable condition after heroic act

The younger brother of former Maryland basketball player Dino Gregory Jr. is in stable condition after being shot in a heroic attempt to save the lives of countless protestors that gathered near a Seattle police station Sunday night.

Josh Stirn