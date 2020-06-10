Maryland basketball landed their second pledge in the 2021 class today.

Legacy Charter (SC) guard Ike Cornish announced his commitment to Maryland as the Terps beat out Georgetown, Xavier, Rutgers, St. John’s and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound top flight shooter gives Maryland their second pledge in the class, joining St. Frances wing Julian Reese as head coach Mark Turgeon fills another key need. The longtime top target for the staff initially planned to announce his commitment back on August 31, but ace recruiter “Bino” Ranson won out for the Baltimore native.

Cornish said in an interview about Maryland, “they think I can fit in their play style and really be effective for their squad.” The connection between Reese and Cornish paid off as the two were teammates on the same AAU team last summer, and attended the Terps’ double digit win over Iowa in January together.

Cornish was a wing target to replace Morsell, who has one more season of eligibility remaining. Aaron Wiggins, a rising junior, could also potentially leave after next season for the NBA Draft if he has a breakout year. Sophomore guard Hakim Hart enters the 2020-21 season with a bigger role following the transfer of junior guard Serrel Smith.

The top-75 prospect tallied 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his junior year.

With another need filled for Mark Turgeon and the staff, Maryland now has four scholarships available for the 2021-22 season as the attention shifts to locking down a big man target.