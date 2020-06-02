Wise (Md.) coveted wide receiver Jalil Farooq is in no rush to make a college commitment. As the NCAA extended the dead period to July 31, Farooq had hopes to use an official in June to begin taking the next steps in his recruitment, but the inability to take visits will prolong his recruitment as he takes comfort in the patient approach.

“Definitely going to make my decision after my officials, open my mind up more and make the best decision for me,” Farooq told All Terrapins. While the 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver has kept his top schools to himself, he has a strong idea of where he wants to take four of his five officials.

“Definitely want to get to Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, and I definitely want to get to West Virginia also.” The Mountaineers have quietly remained in the race due to both scheme and an addition to the offensive staff this offseason. Former Penn State wide receiver coach Gerad Parker was named co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach for the Mountaineers back in January, giving Farooq a strong connection. “My bond with coach Parker, ever since he left Penn State, our bond has never been lost. It’s definitely the conference, also. I feel like it’d be a good opportunity because the way he’d build the system around me, it would be a lot like Wise.”

The Sooners have been in the mix since their February 14 offer, a top school for Farooq’s friend and elite Gonzaga (DC) quarterback Caleb Williams. The connection between the two has opened the door to a potential package deal as the Sooners have compared the Wise product to former Sooner receiver CeeDee Lamb. The connection with head coach Lincoln Riley and the staff has kept them squarely in the mix, but a package deal is not a foregone conclusion.

“It leaves me in a great path to be going to Oklahoma, but I’m still my own man so I’m looking for myself.”

No school has hosted Farooq more than the hometown Terps, making his way to campus since the summer going into his freshman year. Head coach Mike Locksley and receivers coach Joker Phillips have prioritized Farooq this cycle, while the addition of Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa has provided more ammo moving forward.

“Coach Locks has definitely hit me up a lot about the new quarterback and that’s a great look. Coach Locks is building a great program and coach Locks and I have a great relationship,” Farooq added. While schools have leaned on Zoom to get Farooq and his family familiar with their respective program, he’s doing his part to learn about the specifics.

“I hit up coaches, ask certain questions that are off-guard. I’ll call them off the random and ask them certain questions, how would I fit into your system and see what they say. It helps me understand the best fit for me.” Farooq added his focus remains on “a mixture” of both relationships and scheme fit, “but I pay attention more to the relationship right now. I’m getting to the scheme more.”

Until visits take place, Farooq is doing his part to make sure he caps off his Wise career with the Pumas’ third championship in four years. “My focus has been to continue to have Zoom with my teammates. Continue to build our knowledge of the game, the offense and continue to get better. I just want to showcase more leadership towards the younger guys, show them the right path to follow on and off the field.”

Until then, Farooq is shouldering the stress heading into senior year. “Most stressful part is coaches asking me when am I ready or just the nagging part. I’m staying patient, keeping my composure.”