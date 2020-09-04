Australian Guard Dedicated to Offseason Development, Recaps Maryland Offer

After landing a trio of domestic commitments in the 2021 cycle, head coach Mark Turgeon and the Terps have taken their recruiting efforts international to close the 2021 class. The international efforts uncovered 2022 combo guard Joshua Duach as the Terps were the first school to offer back on July 8.

“I have a friend who is in close contact with the coaches, [assistant] coach [Matt] Brady, and basically he helped me a lot,” Duach told All Terrapins. “I didn’t have any contacts in the states, no offers, he pushed a lot of my game film to a lot of coaches in the states and Maryland was the first to reach out and give me a full offer. I was very appreciative of that.”

The first Power Five school caught Duach’s full attention as he was impressed with the Terps after more research. “I knew how big Maryland was before they offered but after I did more research about the school, I realized how prestigious the school is and how many great players have come out of the school.”

Portland and Weber State followed the Terps with offers in July as the mid-majors hold a different level of appeal for the 6-foot-6 guard. “I’ve always had an idea of going to a smaller school and turning it into a big-time winner. Someone like a Kemba Walker with UConn or Ja Morant with Murray State, so I’ve always had the desire to be the one to turn the system around. I know it’s a lot to take on, but I think I’m ready for that responsibility.”

Duach added that new Iona head coach Rick Pitino reached out last week as the Gaels show interest. “I had a Zoom call last week with Iona Gaels, coach Rick Pitino reached out to me so that was good.”

Australia remains under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak as all schools are indefinitely closed. While the uncertainty whether the season begins in November lingers, Duach is making the most of the offseason.

“I’m pretty lucky. I have a court directly across from my house so I’m able to shoot every day, really, and workout every day. Mostly shooting, I think I need to improve on shooting off the dribble mostly. I feel like once I get to the college level that’s essential, you need to be able to shoot off the dribble and make your own shots.”

The length that the ball handler carries is not lost on him as he works to become even more dynamic. “I feel like something I got, not a lot of people recognize about my game, I’m a sizey guard. It’s becoming more common now but not a lot of guards that are 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 and be able to handle the ball and make plays for your teammates so just the size that I have, I’m able to facilitate for others. I feel like I fit anywhere that’ll give me the opportunity to be free in the open court but to make plays in the half court set, as well.”

Duach averaged 10.8 points and 1.5 steals in the 2018 FIBA U15 Oceania Championship as the rising junior knows how he plans to prove his development. “A lot of my scoring comes from catch-and-shoot or penetrating for the layup. I want to showcase how I can make my own shot—dribble, shooting, step backs, sidesteps and whatnot.”