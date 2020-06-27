Maryland Makes Cut for Florida Athlete Kamonte Grimes

Maryland jumped into the mix in April of 2019 for Palmetto Ridge (FL) athlete Kamonte Grimes and the longtime pursuit from running backs coach Elijah Brooks has kept the Terps in the top group.

On Friday evening, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete released his top five of Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan and Nebraska. Maryland will hope to pair Grimes up with Stone Bridge (VA) wide receiver Tai Felton as the Terps remain selective at the position this cycle. The athletic prospect has drawn interest on the defensive side of the ball as Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown spearheads his recruitment, but his explosiveness on offense has drawn the interest at receiver from the Terps.

Grimes had a chance to showcase that as a junior where he hauled in 750 yards on 28 catches as his quickness gave Palmetto Ridge a chance to adapt to injuries. With the ability to play inside and out, Grimes is tough to catch in the open field with his quickness, while he further showed his athleticism when he posted a 32.9-inch vertical at The Opening Regional last winter. Grimes has yet to announce plans for a commitment date, which bodes well for the Terps.

Maryland rolls into the end of June with 16 commitments largely hailing within the DMV, though tight end coach Mike Miller dipped back into south Florida earlier this spring to reel in Venice (FL) tight end Weston Wolff. As the Terps continue to prioritize their remaining targets this cycle, the addition of sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has given Maryland more ammo on the trail as they look for more speed in the receiver room.