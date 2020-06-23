Maryland Offer "Dream Come True" For Independence Tackle

Maryland signed four prospects from Independence to close to 2020 early signing period and on Monday evening, the staff officially entered the mix for a 2021 lineman from the former home of ‘Last Chance U.’

Offensive tackle Keegan Vaughan added his first Big Ten offer when outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans made the news official. The staff’s search for athletic tackles took them to the 6-foot-5.5, 310-pound Michigan native as the offensive line recruiting expands. “In high school in Michigan, there’s this thing called Rising Stars Training Academy and it’s run by Reggie Wynns,” Vaughan told All Terrapins. “He’s connected with the coaching staff, he kind of threw my name out there because coach Brawley [Evans] was looking for long guys with athletic ability and I fit that script. So coach Wynns reached out to him, then coach Harris got on him and coach Brawley contacted me and told me to get in touch. It’s been a good thing since so we’re going to continue to build on the relationship.”

Vaughan heard the news he was officially on the board when he and Evans connected earlier this month. “Coach Brawley, he called me last week and. He just wanted to tell me that I was on their board and high up and once they got a look at my grades, everything was good which they were, then a scholarship would come into play. And it is and I’m very pleased that they’re sticking to their word, sticking by my side.”

What does he know about his latest suitor? “I know it’s Big Ten East and they play one of the toughest schedules in the country.” But growing up in Big Ten country has its perks as Vaughan relishes the chance to join familiar territory.

“Growing up a Midwestern kid, Big Ten has always been my dream so definitely Maryland was a dream come true and they’re going to stick by my side. I look forward to getting out there and getting on campus and getting a real visit before I make decisions.”

Maryland joined Liberty and UAB as Auburn, Kentucky, Old Dominion and UCF show interest in the rising lineman. As he does his due diligence during his recruitment, he explains what he’s looking for in the next stages with Maryland.

“I definitely want to look for a 40-year plan because I know football doesn’t last forever. I asked about the business school and they said it’s top tier in the Big Ten and if that’s what I want to do, then that’d be a good place for me. maybe just learn a little bit about getting into coaching when I graduate if the NFL doesn’t work out. Right now, my main goal is getting there and they do a good job of getting linemen to the NFL.”

It helps that four of his former teammates are now in College Park to provide even more familiarity. “I think that if four, five guys can go from Independence to make an immediate impact at a Big Ten program, what would stop me from doing that? I trust all those guys and their work. I know Johari [Branch] was one of the most sought-after linemen in juco and he made the right choice with Maryland.”

Vaughan currently has three years to play three following the fall but is in the process of applying for a medical redshirt, which will give him four years to play three. “My senior year, I tore my labrum but I had to get some film so I played with it and got surgery after. So I had surgery in January of 2019 and when I got on campus at Independence, I was still recovering."