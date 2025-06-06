Maryland basketball offers 2026 five-star, top-25 product from MD
In order for Buzz Williams to build a big brand in College Park, he must keep the talented players from Maryland in-house. And that's what he is currently trying to do. The Terrapins recently re-offered five-star forward Qayden Samuels under new head coach Buzz Williams.
The District Heights (MD) product is a 6-foot-5 forward, a five-star prospect, and ranked as the No. 20 overall player in the '26 class. According to On3, he has taken visits to both Villanova and Georgetown, but that will start ramping up shortly.
247Sports says Samuels has a 'strong scoring mentality' in its scouting report:
Samuels is a long lefty wing with an aggressive scoring mentality. While he plays with extreme high volume and can really hunt his shots at times, there are few players in the national class more equipped to create their own offense on demand. He has a high release point, both in the mid-range area and behind the arc, that requires minimal separation, but is going to need to learn to pick his spots and become a more willing passer. He came up the ranks as a young player who would handle to create space for his pull-ups, more so than to get paint touches, but is now starting to put more pressure on the rim. He has floaters in his arsenal and goes right into contact at the rim, but could add a little more finishing craft when going chest-to-chest with opposing shot-blockers isn’t most effective. Physically, he’s not a naturally dynamic athlete or mover, but has made strides in those areas and also has a 6-foot-11 to help him compensate on the defensive end of the floor.
Maryland has yet to land anyone in the 2026 class, but Williams and Co. have been filling out their 2025 roster. The Terrapins finally did so after losing every player from last year's Sweet 16 team. Now, Williams can put forth total effort for the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles.
