Maryland Basketball offers 5-star 7-footer, son of former Terp
The Maryland Terrapins have extended an offer to five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr. Rated as the No. 1 center and the No. 3 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports. Ekezie currently holds 13 offers from programs like Kansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Houston, UCLA, and Ohio State.
Although there is going to be plenty of competition for the 7-footer in the 2027 recruiting class, Maryland already has a unique advantage in this one. Ekezie's father played for the University of Maryland from 1995-1999 and was selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies in the 2nd round of the 1999 NBA Draft. Given the already established connection with his father, Maryland certainly provides an intriguing opportunity for Ekezie.
According to recruiting analysts, Ekezie is described as an elite post player who plays above the rim, has the physical build of a pro player, and is projected to be a solid shooter as a big man. Considering his skillset, it's not all that surprising to see head coach Buzz Williams getting in the mix here.
