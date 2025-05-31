Five-star Maryland football product appears to eliminate Terrapins from consideration
2026 five-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho released a top seven a couple of months ago that included Maryland football. The Baltimore (MD) prospect appeared to be high on the Terrapins and teaming up with fellow '26 five-star Zion Elee seemed to be intriguing for both prospects. But while Elee is still committed to Maryland, it appears Iheanacho has dropped the Terrapins from consideration.
The latest report from On3 indicates Iheanacho is focusing on Oregon, Penn State, LSU, and Auburn.
The No. 2 OT in the country revealed Oregon is currently leading the way in his recruitment.
“Oregon is the top school, but these official visits will play a big part in my final decision,” Iheanacho told On3. “My relationships with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top. I like the staff a lot and we can talk about anything. My second visit there was great. I loved my first one too. My parents also love Oregon, so it helps to get their opinion. The connection with the coaching staff is really the biggest thing for me with Oregon.”
It's a brutal loss for Maryland on the recruiting trail. There are some top players among the DMV area who were all considering the Terrapins at some point, but as time goes on, those players appear to be eliminating Maryland from consideration. Mike Locksley will have to do everything in his power to keep Elee in the fold and get him to sign with them. But, Locksley also has to show that Maryland can compete on the football field in 2025. Following a four-win season, the Terrapins must improve to land elite players.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Latest Big Ten power rankings has Maryland football toward the bottom
Maryland football game times, channels announced
Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend