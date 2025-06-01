Maryland football predicted to lose out on a top WR prospect to rival Big Ten school
The top-ranked prospect from the state of Michigan, WR CJ Sadler, had just one official visit scheduled thus far and that was to see Maryland football this past weekend. While the visit to College Park was his lone OV, it appears Maryland has a ton of work to do in order to catch up in the race. The Terrapins could be No. 2 in his recruitment, but the Michigan Wolverines have had Sadler on campus eight times and appear to be in the driver's seat.
According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, the Wolverines are the predicted landing spot for the electric WR.
Over the last few months, Sadler’s list has remained decently long with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana, USC and a whole host of others still involved in his recruitment.- Adam Gorney (Rivals)
But it would be a shocker – especially after Michigan signed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who Sadler has known from youth football – if the Detroit Cass Tech standout doesn’t end up in Ann Arbor. There will definitely be many other opportunities but everything will run through Ann Arbor.
Prediction: Michigan
The 5-foot-10 WR out of Detroit (MI) Cass Tech is the 96th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 1 recruit from Michigan. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan has a 93% chance of landing the coveted WR.
The Terrapins currently have six commitments in the 2026 cycle, and Maryland is still searching for its first WR commit.
