AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Maryland misses on top target, likely out for another top recruit as well

Josh Stirn

It took less than 48 hours for Maryland’s target pool for combo forwards in the class of 2021 to get cut in half.

A day after four-star New Jersey native Trey Patterson announced he would commit this month without stepping foot in College Park, in-state target Benny Williams picked Syracuse over the Terps, Georgetown and Miami.

Williams, a top-50 recruit, was one of the Terps’ first offers in the class and their top-ranked local. He’s the son of a Maryland graduate and rose to prominence at nearby St. Andrew’s Epicopal.

The battle for Williams was expected to come down to Maryland and Syracuse. The Orange had a connection to Williams in assistant Adrian “Red” Autry, who was the best man in St. Andrew’s Episcopal coach Kevin Jones’ wedding and worked alongside him at a couple Northern Virginia high schools. Williams cited his long standing relationship with Autry as one of the reasons he chose Cuse.

"I picked them because of the relationship we built going back two years ago, especially coach Red [Autry] and with coach [Jim] Boeheim," he told 247Sports. "I think I can come in and impact the program right away and hopefully lead them to a national championship.” He added that he’s “excited to play for coach [Jim] Boeheim in front of the best fans in the country in the greatest arena in college basketball” in his commitment video.

Williams averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds last season, leading his team to a 24-4 record. He has a similar skillset as Julian Reese, Maryland’s lone commit in the 2021 class, but the Terps wanted them both and are still in pursuit of other combo forward targets.

One of those players is Patterson, who included Maryland in his top-10 last month but set his commitment date for June 18 after taking trips to Villanova, Rutgers, Florida, UConn and Indiana prior to the pandemic shutdown. Without taking a trip to Maryland, it’s likely safe to write him off as well.

That leaves Maryland with just two targets remaining on their board that fits the combo forward mold, both of whom received offers last month. The first is fast-rising James Graham, a Wisconsin native who’s unranked by recruiting services but has picked up offers from a dozen more Power Conference programs since the Terps extended a scholarship. He plans to include Maryland in his top group when he cuts his list sometime in the near future. Top-150 forward Eric van der Heijden, a North Carolina native, is the other combo forward with an offer.

The Terps will hope their luck improves when Ike Cornish -- a top-80 wing from Baltimore and the staff’s next top local target after Williams -- announces his college decision on August 21.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Latest with Wise wide receiver Jalil Farooq

Maryland Terps' top target wide receiver Jalil Farooq breaks down latest in his recruitment and commitment timeline

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

How Maryland is turning their emotions into action

Head coach Mike Locksley spoke with Big Ten Network about how the team is looking to make a difference within the community.

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

Terps keeping tabs on out-of-state running back

Klein Forest (TX) running back Ahmonte Watkins still hearing from the staff following his April offer

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Set to Hire Henry Baker as Cornerbacks Coach

Former Giants assistant defensive backs coach Henry Baker set to return home

AhmedGhafir

Evaluating Maryland's 2020 running back room

Evaluating Maryland's 2020 running back unit Tayon Fleet-Davis Jake Funk Isaiah Jacobs Peny Boone

AhmedGhafir

How Virginia Tackle Developed into Coveted Prospect

How proximity to home helps three schools with elite OT Tristan Leigh.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Maryland DB commit Jayon Venerable remains fired up about future for Maryland

The Terps' first commit Jayon Venerable talks about the program-changing 16-man class for Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

What does Both Gach's list of finalists tell us about Maryland's chances to land the Utah transfer?

Both Gach's list of finalists provided potential insight into his thinking.

Josh Stirn

by

Outin12

Turgeon, Locksley Release Statements on Protests, George Floyd

Mark Turgeon Turgeon, Mike Locksley Release Statements on national Protests, murder George Floyd

AhmedGhafir

Analysis: SFA DE Terrance Butler to Maryland

Breaking down St. Frances defensive end Terrance Butler, Maryland Terps latest commit.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14