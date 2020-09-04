Maryland Offers JuCo Tackle, 2022 Wide Receiver

It is now full steam ahead for the 2022 class following September 1 as the Terps’ staff extended six new offers that day. Maryland followed that up with a new offer out on Wednesday to a new 2022 prospect, but outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans connected with a junior college offensive tackle on Thursday to add a new target to the 2021 board.

Formerly at Southfield High School (MI), Independence C.C. offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin added his first Power Five offer when the Terps jumped in on Thursday morning, joining Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Missouri State and Western Illinois heading into . The 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle joins offensive tackle Corez Diaz and Deyavie Hammond as offensive line targets out of Independence as the Terps’ staff have cemented their connections to the juco powerhouse. The Terps signed four linemen out of Independence to close the 2020 cycle as offensive tackle remains a focus for Maryland.

Maryland and Virginia Tech became the latest offers for 2022 Bergen Catholic (NJ) cornerback Jayden Bellamy on Wednesday as the 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete is up to eleven offers. Rutgers was first to offer back in April of last year as Boston College, Pitt, Nebraska and West Virginia are in the mix early while cornerbacks coach Henry Baker looks to the future in the secondary. The two-way starter came down with four interceptions, and four pass breakups a defensive touchdown as a sophomore while adding 367 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on offense. Bellamy joins an extensive list of New Jersey prospects on the Terps’ early 2022 recruiting board.