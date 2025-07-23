All terrapins

Maryland extends offer local 3-star prospect out of Washington DC

Maryland just extended an offer to the second-ranked player in Washington, DC, Jalyn Collingwood.

Brandon Walker

Mar 13, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams yells instructions to his team against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The DMV area has long been a hotbed for basketball talent, and this year is no different, as one of those players, 2026 wing Jayln Collingwood, is quickly rising up recruiting boards.

Collingwood, a three-star recruit out of Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC, received an offer from Maryland on Monday. He was offered on the heels of an impressive showing during the Adidas 3SSB season playing for team New World. At the camp, he showed more efficiency in his offensive game to match up with his physical tools, for which scouts previously thought of him as an early bloomer.

Collingwood is the second-ranked player in Washington, DC, the No. 63 small forward, and the No. 193-ranked player nationally. He has a total of 18 offers coming from schools such as Arizona State, Boston College, Butler, Georgetown, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Pitt, and Texas Tech, among others.

Collingwood expressed excitement when he was offered by one of the local schools, especially when he was not extended an offer by former Terrapin head coach Kevin Willard and the previous coaching staff, according to InsideMDSports. The fact that new head coach Buzz Williams extended the offer personally makes Collingwood feel appreciated.

"It means a lot for the hometown school to offer me. There's nothing like the hometown school offering you when you're a hometown kid. This is no hate on the former staff, but for Coach Buzz and his staff to come in and show love to me really means a lot. I've heard a lot from people who were confused why the old staff wasn't recruiting me, so it definitely means a lot."

Collingwood has yet to set up a visit to the school, but he told InsideMDSports that it is something that is in the works.

"We didn't get a chance to talk much about setting up a visit yet, but that's definitely something we plan on doing."

It is still early in Collingwood's recruiting process, and his recruitment is starting to heat up, but coach Williams and Maryland are looking like an early frontrunner for the local product.

