Maryland football makes top 10 for HS teammate of star freshman Malik Washington
Maryland football is in the mix for a rising defensive back. Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding cornerback Sean Johnson recently released his top 10, and the Terrapins made the cut. They’ll be battling Virginia, Florida State, NC State, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, and Syracuse for his commitment.
Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back in the 2026 class, remains unranked by 247Sports. That will likely change as his recruitment picks up steam. The competition alone tells you the type of potential he brings to the table.
Maryland has a solid angle in this one. Johnson was high school teammates with four-star quarterback Malik Washington, who signed with the Terps in the 2025 cycle. Washington was a big-time get for Mike Locksley, ranking as the No. 54 overall prospect and a top-five quarterback in his class. The Terps locked him in early, and now they’re hoping his presence in College Park helps bring in Johnson as well.
It won’t be easy. Programs like Florida State, Penn State, and Wisconsin have been active in recruiting Johnson. South Carolina has also built strong ties in the DMV. But Maryland’s connection with Washington and its ability to recruit locally under Locksley can’t be ignored.
Johnson has yet to set a commitment date, and his recruitment still has a long way to go. If Maryland continues to push and gets him on campus for visits, they’ll have a real shot. The Terps are looking to build momentum in 2026, and landing a talented defensive back like Johnson would be a strong start.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -