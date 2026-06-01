Maryland Secures Commitment from 2027 QB Prospect William Jackson

Two days ago, the Terps expanded even more among their growing 2027 recruiting class. Orlando (FL) QB William Jackson has committed to Maryland.

Jackson's commitment now has Maryland's 2027 class at 8 total hard commits and 53rd overall among all NCAA teams, according to 247Sports.

Mike Locksley's 2027 class has mainly consisted of offensive players (6), with Jackson being the first quarterback among the class.

Jackson is a 6-foot-4.5 inch arm who hails from Evans High School, ranked as the no. 52nd -best QB out of the 2027 class and 112th best prospect out of Florida.

Jackson had 18 total offers from various schools, including South Carolina, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest.

Jackson officially visited College Park a couple of days ago and secured his commitment two days later, on May 30th.

Zach Blostein of Inside Maryland Sports got a chance to talk with Jackson after his official visit, with Jackson stating this about what made Maryland appealing more so than other offers:

"Stating his relationship with the newly signed offensive coordinator, Clint Trickett, who was heavily involved in recruiting Jackson, citing his understanding of the QB position. Secondly, Locksley's history of developing quarterbacks into an elite level that prepares them for the next level in the professional leagues. Finally, outside of the gridiron, the opportunities that come from Maryland's education and the appeal of the DMV area that lies for his family and himself. "

Listed below are the statistics Jackson has accumulated at Evans, according to Inside Maryland Sports...

- 1,923 passing yards

- 24 passing touchdowns

- 5 interceptions

- 65% completion percentage

- 251 rushing yards

- 3 rushing touchdowns

What does Jackson offer to the Terps?

Like the current starting Terrapins quarterback, Malik Washington, Jackson is a dual-threat talent who can cause trouble for defenses to contain and gameplan for.

Jackson has good zip and placement on his throws; he's at his most dangerous once he gets outside the pocket because he causes defenders to hesitate with his quick decision-making, whether that's finding a receiver downfield or making plays with his shifty feet and quickness.

Highlights of new Maryland quarterback commit William Jackson 🐢



- 1,923 passing yards

- 24 passing touchdowns

- 5 interceptions

- 65% completion percentage

- 251 rushing yards

- 3 rushing touchdowns https://t.co/qgWX7sddzx pic.twitter.com/vnZiVRKG33 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 1, 2026

This is the type of quarterback that fits Locksley's typical style and even more so within Trickett's offense, who can make use of a fast-paced RPO style attack.

The main telling thing will be if Maryland can keep the young quarterback in its recruiting class through his upcoming senior season at Evans.

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