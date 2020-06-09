Maryland lost out on a top local target over the weekend when Northwest (Md.) wide receiver Kaden Prather announced his commitment to West Virginia. As Maryland and Penn State battled for the 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver, Prather’s relationship with co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker helped the Mountaineers seal the deal as the two built a strong relationship dating back to Parker’s time with the Nittany Lions.

As the Terps look to find another receiver to pair up with Virginia wideout Tai Felton, they’ll turn to two more local targets. No school has familiarized themselves more than Maryland for Wise (Md.) elite receiver Jalil Farooq. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound wideout has visited College Park since his freshman year at Wise, adding significant depth to his between the Maryland players and coaches. Where does that leave Maryland moving? It means Farooq has a crystal-clear understanding of where he fits into College Park.

That’s not the same for his other suitors as the dead period halted his chance to see new schools. Farooq intended to visit Oklahoma in early March but was unable to due to basketball, so a visit is still in play. Farooq told All Terrapins last week that he will “definitely going to make my decision after my officials, open my mind up more and make the best decision for me.” He’ll look to take an official visit to Oklahoma as the Sooners continue to make their pitch, while Ohio State stands out with the comparison to former Buckeye Michael Thomas. LSU and West Virginia were also mentioned for Farooq, but he’s “staying patient, keeping my composure” until he can take visits.

Elite local quarterback Caleb Williams and Farooq still maintain an open dialogue about where each sit in the recruiting process, while Williams announced on Monday that he has set his commitment for July 4th. The Sooners have the buzz for Williams as Maryland and LSU continue to fight, but Farooq said he's assessing his own situation if Williams does end up in Norman. "“It leaves me in a great path to be going to Oklahoma, but I’m still my own man so I’m looking for myself.”

Virginia speedster Malcolm Johnson Jr. sits in a similar boat. The fastest receiver in America made his way to College Park for a handful of games last season as the relationship between the Johnson family and head coach Mike Locksley gave the Terps an in to develop the relationship. Johnson’s familiarity with Maryland gives him a strong understanding of his fit in the offense, while the relationship with wide receiver coach Joker Phillips is sound. “I would say I talk with coach Joker more now but I definitely feel good about coach Joker. He’s a real good guy,” Johnson added.

Though the relationships are there for Johnson and Maryland, they still face stiff competition. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas and USC round out his top eight as Johnson told All Terrapins that all schools have opened the door for him to also run track at their programs. While each program has leaned on Zoom during the dead period to familiarize Johnson and his family on the program and fit, in-person visits will be the next step.

Meanwhile, Maryland jumped into the mix for Hawaii wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala as the Terps will go up against Arizona State, Cal, Notre Dame and UCLA among others. The familiarity with the West coast programs has given the 6-foot-1, 170-pound a connection to each, while he told All Terrapins last month that he hears most frequently from Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon and UCLA. Why can Maryland jump in? The cross-country target is cousins with recent Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, giving Mokiao-Atimalala familiarity in an unfamiliar setting. “[Tagovailoa] texted me to say congrats and told me it’s the move. Because he’s going to be throwing it, he knows that I’m going to get the ball,” he told All Terrapins. “It helps because my parents know that I’ll be comfortable there and I’ll be well taken care of by the family and coaches, but I’m just going through the process to make sure.”