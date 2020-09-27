Maryland has reeled in their first 2022 commit.

Bishop O’Connell (VA) point guard Paul Lewis announced his commitment to Maryland today to give head coach Mark Turgeon his point guard of the future. Lewis, a 6-foot-3 point guard, opted for the Terps among his seven verbal offers including East Carolina, Georgetown and Louisville.

The Virginia guard saw his profile soar on the recruiting trail after a breakout performance in the Hoophall Classic back in January after posting 30 points on 12-for-17 shooting against now-Kentucky guard Devin Askew. The high-profile performance garnered interest from head coach Mark Turgeon and the Terps as the staff connected with Bishop O’Connell head coach Joe Wootten to begin their pursuit of yet another point guard out of the Virginia power. Maryland reeled in three-year starter Melo Trimble as he went on to entrench himself in the program’s record book and the early interest led Maryland to become the second school to offer, joining James Madison where his older brother Matt Lewis plays.

Second-year assistant DeAndre Haynes led the pursuit for Lewis as Maryland explained the fit this summer in a Zoom meeting. “They’ve mentioned Anthony Cowan a lot when we got on a Zoom call, mentioned Cowan, Ayala and Melo Trimble a lot. Being able to see that, I can see myself playing the same way as they do,” Lewis told All Terrapins. “Coach Haynes keeps in contact with me pretty well. I like the coaching staff a lot.”

When Lewis arrives in College Park, he will be joined by Aquan Smart and Marcus Dockery in the backcourt as Turgeon kicks off the 2022 cycle. Maryland has a trio of commitments in the 2021 class in Ike Cornish, James Graham and Julian Reese while Graham was named to the Prep Hoops Circuit 17U All-American team this week.