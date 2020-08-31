Virginia Defensive End Ready for September 1

Highland Springs (VA.) defensive end Rashaud Pernell is ready for September 1 to come around as he and the rest of the 2022 class can began contacting college coaches with no restrictions. As the 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge-rusher enters the next phase of his recruitment with thirteen verbal offers, Pernell is ready to begin building relationships.

“Excited, can’t be anything but excited,” he told All Terrapins. “I talked to all the coaches that offered me but after that, it was really just here and there. Maryland and Virginia, they told me September 1 they would hit me up when there’s no restrictions on it. Some of the coaches I’ve been reaching out to myself.”

Pernell has yet to take in visits but was slated to check out Pittsburgh on March 21 before the impromptu dead period enforced just a week prior halted his plans. Once September 1 rolls around, Pernell will look to connect back with ace Virginia recruiter Chris Beatty as Pittsburgh is in the mix early.

“Seems like a really cool dude. I’m definitely going to reach out to him because he’s always taken the time to have a conversation with me whenever I reach out to him.”

Outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans pulled the trigger for Pernell back in early May as the Terps have built an extensive target list in Virginia. Pernell recalled the message from Evans as the Terps begin their pursuit.

“He said he likes my film and he said that he would hit me right at the beginning of my junior year. He told me upfront so I know how it is. I know coaches right now are worried about the ’21 class, commits and the team.”

The beginning of the contact period brings excitement for Pernell as he looks forward to building relationships with coaches from across the country. As Boston College, Minnesota, Penn State and Virginia represent some of his thirteen offers, he’s ready to take on the next step of his recruitment.

“Just build relationships with coaches, see who’s really interested in me more than just a football player. I know some schools offer because they see the next school offer, so I just want to see who will take the time to pick me up.” In the meantime, Pernell took advantage of added time when he could to connect with Roger Riggle at DefyGENETICS to enhance his technique and speed.

“I think I can play the three-technique, five, I’m just versatile for whoever needs me. I’ve definitely just getting faster and stronger, working on my arms so that I can gain separation off the block and stuff like that. [Riggle] cranks it up because he wants to be elite, as he would say, so he cranks it up a notch and it definitely gets me right and gets me in shape. Whenever we play, I’ll be ready to play.”