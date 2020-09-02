SI.com
Virginia Linebacker Breaks Down Latest Offer from Maryland

AhmedGhafir

A day after his last scrimmage, Maryland became the first Power Five offer for Life Christian Academy (VA) inside linebacker Reid Pulliam over the weekend after he connected with outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound inside linebacker was already familiar with the Terps after taking in an unofficial visit with his teammates back in February to give he and Evans a foundation to build off.

“I talked to coach Brawley for a bit,” Pulliam told All Terrapins. “He said he liked my size and my speed. He said to just keep working and getting better. I had talked to him prior through a visit with my team, so it was good to already have a conversation with him.”

The Terps have made themselves a household name among Life Christian’s 2022 and 2023 prospects, while St. Thomas was the first school to pull the trigger for Pulliam. Now, he’s embraced September 1 and the ability to contact coaches. “It’s a relief to get more responses back from coaches that I’ve been in contact with for a while now.”

After transferring from Plant (FL) High School to Life Christian back in January, he prepares for his junior season as Life Christian will play their home games in the spring while tackling their road matchups this fall. The inside linebacker is ready to prove that his offseason filled with adding muscle and refining his technique was put to good use.

“Goal is to get better and hopefully get more looks this season to get myself out there and just do everything that I can to help the team. I wanted to gain weight and work on my footwork and speed.”

