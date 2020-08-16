SI.com
Athlete Rishon Holmes Enjoying Recruitment Process with Added Interest on Offense

Milford Mill (MD) athlete Rishon Holmes has enjoyed the latest stage of his recruitment as the Gwynn Oak product garners attention on both sides of the ball. Holmes shined on the offensive side of the ball where his superior football IQ and awareness allowed the Milford Mill offense to flourish with the ball in Holmes hands. His dual-threat ability is why he’s attracted attention on both sides.

Albany and Sacred Heart were the latest schools to jump into the mix as they offered on the offensive side of the ball, an opportunity that still intrigues Holmes, which makes Maryland the lone school to pursue him on the defensive side of the ball.

Holmes remains undecided where he wants to suit up at the next level, but his speed and awareness are reasons why his skillset transfers to the defensive side of the ball. Cornerbacks coach Henry Baker offered Holmes back on July 6 as the two sides continue to build the foundation of their relationship.

“It kind of is more but it is every once in a while, we don’t talk as often but when we do get on the phone it’s more than just football,” Holmes told All Terrapins. The lack of persistency stems from the minimal movement across the 2021 recruiting landscape as the Terps are up to 19 commitments with little space remaining, but the in-state product remains high on Maryland’s recruiting board. As Holmes remains patient with the recruiting process, he admitted the value to his talks with Baker have kept the in-state school among the forefront of his contenders.

“It could because if you build a relationship with the coach it’ll be better once you commit to the actual college. If they called strictly about football I feel like that’s kind of using me.”

As a junior, Holmes completed 59.2% of his passes and threw for 16 touchdowns against six interceptions in twelve games as he’s thrown for over 3,000 yards.

