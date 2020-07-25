Coveted Local Commit Turning Away Suitors, Staying Focused During Offseason

The recruiting momentum from the Rakim Jarrett flip drove into January for Maryland when his teammate, defensive tackle Taizse Johnson, made his commitment public. The 6-foot-1, 290-pound defensive tackle has remained locked in since as relationships have maintained his interest in staying home for college.

“I hope things can get better so that I can get back up there,” Johnson told All Terrapins. “No matter what happens, my decision is going to say the same. I’m not looking to switch up no matter what happens with Maryland.” It provides more assurance that a pair of his teammates, Antwain Littleton and Colby McDonald, are on their way to College Park alongside the WCAC standout. “That just makes going with them all the more exciting. The same people you’ve been going up with, working with, so knowing you’re with people who are consistent just helps with your development.” Johnson turned into a recruiter after his decision and was in the ear of elite local defensive end Demeioun Robinson, but even with limited spots for the Terps’ 2021 class, Johnson remains active for the Terps’ efforts. “I’m looking to fill whatever spots we have. Any time there’s good talent and I’m looking forward to having some DMV talent in the mix.”

Head coach Mike Locksley prioritized Johnson from the day the staff went full steam onto the 2021 targets and the connection between he and Johnson has kept the coveted Cadet comfortable with his pledge. That hasn’t stopped other schools to work to change his mind during quarantine, but Johnson says he’s kept his distance from other suitors.

“I’ve declined. I’m not interested in any other school. I think having Locksley as the head coach, with him recruiting me before all the coronavirus stuff going on, I think we’ll keep developing a solid relationship and I like what he preaches.”

The WCAC is still on for the 2020 season and as St. John’s goes through the opening weeks of conditioning. Johnson finished his junior season named First Team All-WCAC as the consistent presence along the Cadets’ defensive line showed off his burst. But cementing himself as a team leader through an uncharacteristic offseason hasn’t changed Johnson’s perspective.

“I wouldn’t say it’s harder, I’ve been putting in the same work every year. if anything, it’s been easier because I know the time, the effort, I’ve come a long way from where I started from. I think development is the driving force for everything.” If he does get a chance to play out his senior season, there’s little doubt he knows what he has left to accomplish personally. “I’m looking to improve sack numbers, I want to break the sack record and win conference player of the year. I’ve done a good job of being explosive, but as far as speed, getting to the quarterback faster and getting at my speed will help me take my game to the next level.”

If fall sports do get cancelled, Johnson sees the optimism in the “good and the bad” of the situation.

“If anything, it’ll keep me more prepared for Maryland because I know I’ll have a lot of time to develop. Even if the season goes bad, good or great, it takes a toll on the body so staying fresh, healthy, staying active will make me being at Maryland. I can focus on training and focus on myself more.”