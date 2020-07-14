SI All-American Candidate Colby McDonald Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Colby McDonald

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

School: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College

Committed to: Maryland

Frame: Compact and put together. Good width across upper body. Powerful arms. Tightly-wound thighs and trunk, with natural size. Room for additional mass at next level, though likely plays below 220 pounds.

Athleticism: Sudden. Quick feet, with flexible hips, ankles. Above-average long speed at best; the most the fluid sprinter. Good burst and acceleration. Exceptional balance through contact. Runs strong. Soft hands as receiver.

Instincts: Great vision. Best as one-cut runner between tackles, but can make defenders miss in open space. Natural jump-cutter, with nasty dead leg move. Refuses to go down on first contact. Effortless pass-catcher out of backfield; quickly regains footing after going outside body for catches.

Polish: Clean footwork and technique at exchange. Runs low, with consistent forward lean. Blocking ability unknown, but has tools to thrive.

Bottom Line: McDonald’s blend of quickness, power and pass-catching ability could help him see the field early at Maryland. Ceiling will always be limited by marginal speed, but additional weight, strength could make him more dangerous. Projects as surefire contributor of backfield committee, with feature-back potential.