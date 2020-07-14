SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Antwain Littleton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Antwain Littleton 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 260 pounds 
Position: Running Back/Defensive line
School: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College 
Committed to: Maryland 
Projected Position: Fullback or Halfback

Frame: Powerfully built with broad upper body and width through trunk. Room to tone, particularly in upper half and midsection. 

Athleticism: Surprising swiftness relative to size. Decent long speed with good burst and pound-for-pound quickness. Can play laterally and get airborne on occasion. Runs with natural leverage and incredible momentum behind his pads. 

Instincts: Running back skill in a fullback frame. Packs a punch at the point of attack, overwhelming most high school defenders. Good vision pairs with sudden one-cut ability and acceleration through the hole. Comfortable in passing situations as pass catcher with above-average ball skills. Confident in personal running back projection. 

Polish: Sturdy short-yardage option with old-school power when coming downhill. Good footwork in the hole and when redirection is needed. Holds his own as blocker and pass-catcher, signaling third-down potential. Room to improve balance and overall physique. 

Bottom Line: Littleton is a load to handle for prep defenses, even against St. John’s College’s national schedule. He overpowers back seven defenders while proving too nimble for trenchmen. Has pass-catching experience and enough wiggle to perform beyond classic fullback responsibility as needed, though the ceiling appears limited in modern college football.

