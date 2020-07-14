Prospect: Taizse Johnson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Washington (District of Columbia) St. John's College

Committed to: Maryland

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Round-shaped frame with thick arms and wide waist. Big hips, thighs and bubble.

Athleticism: Active with outstanding upfield, 1-gap burst burst and quickness at the snap. Sudden to reduce ground and engage. Can also be responsible for 2 gaps, as he’s physical at the point of attack with power in his punch and shock value. Can play stout and tough with an anchor inside. Possesses good range versus run and quickness to close on ball-carriers with a solid wrap to finish.

Instincts: Can quickly gain control by controlling the shoulder and upper-arm of his opponent. Very good eye discipline and ball-location skills. Has good block awareness and feel for lateral flow. Does a good job of hugging tight in his loops when stunting. Flashes some ability to bend and corner when squeezing to passers.

Polish: Interior player who mainly plays 0, 1 and 3-technique with some 4i work. Relies on his snap quickness and speed rush, though also has a grab-and-snatch and a swim move. Explosiveness at the snap compensates for occasionally being late off the ball. Must continue to play with hip sinkage at the point when anchoring. Can stall and be forced to spin out by mass and power.

Bottom Line: Compact, explosive and strong, Johnson has the skill set of a classic 3-technique defensive tackle. He must continue adding to his pass-rush plan, but he’s a fun player to watch and can make plays. He fits a defense with single-gap principles, and also should be able to stay on the field on 3rd down sub-packages.